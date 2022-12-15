Sudden Valley man arrested on charges of child molestation

A Sudden Valley man was arrested on charges of multiple counts of second-degree rape of a child and of child molestation, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Richard Bartholomew, 61, was booked Tuesday, Dec. 13, into Whatcom County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday, Dec. 14, on a $100,000 appearance bond.

The victim reported that Bartholomew had befriended her at church when she was 12 years old and repeatedly raped her from 2007 to 2010, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org, or https://www.dvsas.org/.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.