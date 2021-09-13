Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, September 13, 2021

But that doesn't mean you should sell

The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

We aren't talking about the reiteration of a decade-long Nouriel "Dr. Doom" Roubini type call for a stock market crash due to the always easy excessive valuation and bloated government debt arguments (the S&P 500 is up 506% since March 1, 2009). Instead, we are referencing stock market correction calls of at least 10% by some of the brightest minds on Wall Street, whose work I really respect. 

“You should always be expecting a 10% correction. If you’re investing in equities, you should be prepared for that at any time,” Morgan Stanley's Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson told Yahoo Finance Live. “The bottom line for us... is the risk reward is not particularly great at the index level from here, no matter what the outcome is. That’s why we don’t have any upside to the S&P for the rest of the year.”

Roger that. 

Deutsche Bank strategist Binky Chadha also recently cautioned on the chance for a near-term correction in markets. Bank of America's Savita Subramanian has also issued a warning on the market of her own. I would even read Ark Invest's Cathie Wood recent selling of Tesla's stock as a red flag on high multiple stocks.  

The question investors need to be asking is straightforward. Should you give a hoot about these calls from top Wall Street minds? I fancy the answer is yes, for a few reasons. 

For one, peek under the hood of the market and you will see evidence of a rolling correction (as Wilson likes to refer to it as) that could soon bubble up to the headline-grabbing major indices. About 90% of Russell 2000 stocks have already fallen into a correction, as Bloomberg notes. Morgan Stanley's work reveals that the average stock in the S&P 500 is down 10% from its 52-week high. Outflows from cyclical stocks since June 15 have tallied $15 billion, according to a recent Jefferies note.

These are indications of shifting sentiment in markets, and it's shifting with good reason. 

Within a week, household name companies such as Sherwin-Williams, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and PPG Industries all issued third quarter earnings warnings due to the impact of the Delta variant (among other factors). And MGM Resorts told investors last week cancellations are picking up. More of this negative commentary lurks as companies present at investment banks this month. 

So in other words, the fundamentals that have underpinned the market's rally up until September have changed for the worse. Don't let the hardcore bulls tell you otherwise, the proof is in the pudding (large companies' warnings).

Meanwhile, all of this unfolds just as super accommodative Federal Reserve policy — a big driver of the stock rally during the pandemic — is poised to abate by year-end. Wilson told me investors need to be cautious on FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) stocks ahead of Fed tapering, which sure makes a lot of sense since these stocks go down with the broader market, given their size and importance.

All of this isn't to say you move to all cash and bitcoin and take refuge in a backyard underground bunker. But It may be time, to take some profits on winning positions and wait for more opportune entry points. There is nothing wrong with banking winnings.

According to recent trading updates, Ark Invest's Wood has been selling shares of Tesla in her Ark Innovation, Ark Next Generation Internet and Ark Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETFs. The 180,000 shares sold by Wood amount to $139 million, per Bloomberg. Tesla's stock is up 21% in the past three months, hence it's not a shock to see Wood selling a bit of her most high-profile position. Wood recently told Yahoo Finance Live that she sees fair value for Tesla at $3,000 a share (Tesla shares are currently trading at $736), so I wouldn't expect her to completely exit the name that put her on the map anytime soon (if at all). Wood continues to view Tesla as years ahead of others in the globally expanding EV market.

So don't call me a fear monger on Twitter, I'm not trying to sell you anything here.

Here's one other company I am watching this week:

Chevron: With ESG-focused activist investor Engine No. 1 reportedly kicking the tires on Chevron after scoring a major win against the fat cats at Exxon earlier this year, Chevron executives will look to keep their cushy gigs by holding an environment-centric presentation on Tuesday. The event titled "Energy Transition Spotlight," will outline how Chevron "will plan to lower carbon intensity in our operations and grow lower carbon businesses." 

No doubt Chevron CEO Mike Wirth (who joined in 1982 straight out of the University of Colorado, per his LinkedIn profile) enters the event with a few stains on his CEO report card. First, Chevron shares are down 18% since it announced Wirth as CEO on Sept. 28, 2017. No, he can't hang his hat on Chevron's stock outperforming oil rivals Exxon and BP during that span (both are down more than 30%). Chevron stock is still down, while the S&P 500 is up 77%. Also, Chevron took a $10 billion asset write-down in late 2019 due to weak gas prices. Seeing as Wirth is a Chevron lifer, he deserves to shoulder some responsibility for being part of a team putting those assets into the ground. 

And lastly, where was Chevron's ESG focus before. Nowhere. So hopefully for Wirth's sake, Tuesday's presentation resonates with investors and ESG activists like Engine No. 1. Because if it doesn't, Chevron could find itself on the losing end of an Exxon-like battle as Engine No. 1 is riding high post-Exxon and eyeing targets. That potential battle may be good for the planet, but probably not for Wirth who still holds the chairman position. Despite the stock's nosedive he pulled in $29 million in total compensation in 2020. Engine No. 1 did not respond to a request for comment.

By Brian Sozzi, editor-at-large at Yahoo Finance and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @BrianSozzi

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: Monthly budget statement, August (-$175.0 billion expected, -$200.00 billion during prior month)

Earnings

Post-market

  • Oracle (ORCL) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 97 cents a share on revenue of $9.77 billion.

Politics

  • Congressional Democrats will formally unveil their tax plan as soon as today and a draft has already leaked. The proposal is estimated to raise $2.9 trillion in new taxes from wealthy Americans and corporations and will be discussed in committee hearings today.

  • President Biden is headed West today for a two-day trip that will take him to Idaho, California, and Colorado. He’ll be focused on wildfires with a stop at the National Interagency Fire Center as well as politics with a campaign stop for California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election tomorrow.

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in the hot seat with his first appearance before Congress since the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. Blinken is expected to face some of the most aggressive questioning of his career during a hearing scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Also: Retail sales, Consumer Price Index: What to know this week

Top News

European stock markets shrug off inflation and growth concerns [Yahoo Finance UK]

How El Salvador's bitcoin adoption could empty it of its US dollar reserves [Yahoo Finance UK]

Tech heavyweights fuel California gubernatorial recall race, but allegiances divided [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

 

Biden's vaccine mandate: Even Trump-friendly companies seem comfortable with COVID restrictions

College campuses are facing dining hall staff shortages, frustrating students

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte leads to big boost in foot traffic

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • European stock markets shrug off inflation and growth concerns

    Financial stock and mining firms were leading gains on London’s benchmark index.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • This chart shows why the housing market may see an end-of-September shock

    The mortgage forbearance program is set to begin winding down on Sept. 30. Some of these struggling borrowers will simply sell rather than restart paying their mortgage.

  • When is iPhone 13 out? Likely release date for new Apple phone

    The iPhone 13 is about to arrive. Nobody outside the company knows what exactly that could mean, though rumours suggest Apple’s new phone will have a smaller notch at the top, improved cameras and a faster processor. Apple might choose to forego the “13” number, given its reputation, and perhaps even drop the numbering scheme entirely as it has with other products such as the iPad.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Richest U.S. Colleges Would See Relief Under Democrats’ Tax Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A tax on the richest private U.S. college endowments would be curtailed under a plan by House Democrats, provided the schools address tuition costs.The provision would reduce the tax through a calculation that weighs revenues from undergraduate tuition and fees against undergraduate financial aid, according to Liz Clark, a vice president at the National Association of College and University Business Officers.The language is included in the text of a bill released late Friday by th

  • How El Salvador's bitcoin adoption could empty it of its US dollar reserves

    El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble could start a chain reaction that drains the nation of its dollar reserves, an economic expert has forecast.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 13th, 2021

    Following last week’s pullback, failure to move through the week’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure once more…

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • Build America Bonds, Advance Refundings Revived by House Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Build America Bonds are back. So is the ability to refinance debt that comes due years later on a tax-exempt basis. There’s also an increase, to $30 million from $10 million, in the amount of bonds that can be sold by small issuers and for which banks can deduct their cost of carry. And Native American tribes will find it easier to borrow in the municipal market, while companies will get a new tax credit for wages paid in U.S. possessions.These are among the proposals affecting th

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Apple event announced: iPhone 13 and new Apple Watch set to be revealed at digital launch

    Apple has announced a new “special event” at which it is expected to unveil a new iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple said that it will be “broadcasting from Apple Park”, and titled the invitation “California streaming”. Other than that, the company gave no hints about what the event could play host to, or what features might be revealed.

  • SKLZ Stock is Taking Off: Is It a Buy Right Now?

    The stock of mobile gaming platform provider Skillz (SKLZ) has seen significant volatility throughout this current year. Shares of the company soared to the $46 level earlier this year, during the previous meme rally. However, since then, investors have seen a tremendous amount of value lost. Shares of Skillz stock can now be picked up for around $11 apiece. Like many analysts on SKLZ stock, I'm neutral on this mobile gaming play. Sure, the potential upside with this stock is tremendous. However

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.