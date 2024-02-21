Sue Ann Arnall's resignation leaves lingering questions about jail funding problems

Sue Ann Arnall was the last remaining original member of the nine-member jail trust until her resignation on Monday.

It is too soon to gauge what the fallout from Monday's resignation of Sue Ann Arnall from Oklahoma County's Criminal Justice Authority will be on efforts to reform Oklahoma County's jail.

But Arnall's decision to leave the trust that runs the jail delivers a gut punch to reform supporters who might question how involved she will remain in financially supporting many of those efforts.

It also broadly indicts a jail funding system that clearly has failed to support both detainees held inside of the building and those who work there.

Since opening in 1992, Oklahoma County's current, long-troubled jail has been cited for numerous health and safety violations by state and federal authorities. By 2019, continued problems prompted Oklahoma County's Board of County Commissioners to appoint a new trust to take on responsibilities for operating the jail from Oklahoma County's sheriff.

Arnall, an attorney who got her start as a public defender and who founded the Arnall Family Foundation in 2015, was the last remaining original member of the nine-member trust, a group of all-star group of community leaders who all expressed hopes that they could make the jail safer for both its employees and the people held inside the building.

But, conditions inside the jail for employees and detainees did not noticeably improve after the trust took responsibility for its operations in July 2020.

Instead, it became one of the deadliest jails in the country with more than 40 of its detainees dying, including seven in 2023 alone.

Will Arnall's resignation impact her support for criminal justice reforms?

It was unclear Tuesday what Arnall's resignation would mean for her support of reforms, but she continues to serve on the Oklahoma County Criminal Advisory Council. She also financially supports various programs aimed at reforming criminal justice programs across Oklahoma through two foundations she created. Those funds recently have awarded:

$5 million to fund the Healthy Minds Healthy Lives Foundation's support to Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services as it builds a new mental health center in Oklahoma City.

$5 million to the Homeless Alliance to support ongoing operations.

$2,255,777.60 to the Oklahoma County Diversion Hub to help financially support its $17 million MAPS 4-authorized relocation plan.

$1,482,250 to the Oklahoma County Diversion Hub to help pay for the needed land for its relocation.

$1,132,739 to The Employment and Education Ministry for an employment navigation pretrial release initiative program.

$1,015,673.81 to the Oklahoma County Diversion Hub to support its diversion referral programs.

Tens of millions of dollars more in donations have been made to those and similar programs through Arnall's foundations.

Sue Ann Arnall stated within her resignation letter she repeatedly has been told Oklahoma County does not have the money it needs to be able to safely operate its jail.

Funding complaints, project priorities cited by Arnall in her letter

Oklahoma County is the only one in the state that does not have a voter-approved county sales tax that generates revenues to support jail operations and other services.

Arnall stated within her resignation letter she repeatedly has been told Oklahoma County does not have the money it needs to be able to safely operate its jail, which she said currently operates with only half the number of employees the National Institute of Corrections recommends.

Starting salaries for those who are working at the jail are less than 75% of what their law enforcement counterparts with the same qualifications are being paid, she wrote.

"It is simply impossible to hire the necessary number of detention officers at the current starting salary and the funds approved and allocated to the jail by the Oklahoma County Budget Board," she wrote.

She also expressed frustration the jail trust never could convince the county to allocate $1.5 million to remodel the jail's booking intake area so people could be processed through the area more quickly and safely.

Instead, she said the county's budget board in 2013 prioritized a $17.5 million remodel of the Krowse Building (including about $5 million in ARPA funds), which Oklahoma County began using as the new home for its sheriff's department in 2020.

"We have all witnessed the consequences that occur when adequate funding for the jail is not prioritized, but we have yet to see the change that I believe is possible if the appropriate resources are allocated and the needs of the staff and detainees are met," she wrote.

Oklahoma County Commissioners are addressed by a speaker at a meeting in 2023.

Commissioners, others react to Arnall's departure

Two of Oklahoma County's elected commissioners said Tuesday they were sorry to see Arnall leave the trust.

“I am disappointed to hear of her resignation as a trustee (but also) extremely grateful for Ms. Arnall’s service on the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority," said Commissioner Carrie Blumert. "Her passion to make our criminal justice system more equitable and treatment focused is very needed at Oklahoma County. ... I look forward to continuing working with her on jail diversion programs and anything that helps folks navigate our justice system.”

Commissioner Myles Davidson said Arnall's decision to leave the trust will leave an immeasurable impact.

"Sue Ann Arnall has been influential from the beginning of the trust's formation," he said. "I share her disappointment in the ongoing issues regarding the current jail and hope to resolve these problems soon."

Commissioner Brian Maughan did not provide The Oklahoman with a statement.

The advisory council that Arnall continues to serve, meanwhile, is happy she will continue forward in that role.

“From her work on the trust, to the Diversion Hub to other ways she has expanded pre-trial diversions, Ms. Arnall has dedicated her time, energy and philanthropic funding to helping numerous people caught in the criminal legal system. We are grateful she will still be around continuing to push forward more changes to help more people,“ said Timothy Tardibono, the advisory council's executive director.

Some jail funding issues Oklahoma County has experienced come from difficulties it has experienced in getting adequately compensated by Oklahoma City for the services it provides to that police department's arrestees.

Former Oklahoma House Speaker Kris Steele, R-Shawnee, today leads The Employment and Education Ministry in Oklahoma City. Like Arnall, he recognizes jail funding issues are a problem.

"I think it is problematic that Oklahoma County does not have a dedicated source of revenue to adequately sustain the operations and staffing needs within its detention center," Steele said. "As a result, funding priorities have become political and extremely subjective.

"I just think that at the end of the day, prioritizing services, programming, adequate staffing, safety and care for those who may be detained within our community should be a priority," Steele said. "We are talking about basic care for human beings who live in our county. That is exactly what Sue Ann is communicating in her letter."

