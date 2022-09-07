Sue Bird is 'proud of everything we've accomplished' as she says goodbye to the WNBA
Sue Bird, legendary WNBA player for the Seattle Storm, retires after 20 years on the court.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
"I'm proud of everything we've accomplished here," Bird said after her Seattle Storm lost in the WNBA Championship semi-finals
It capped Storm stalwart Sue Bird’s career, as the legend announced this would be her final season. The crowd gave her an emotional send-off.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
