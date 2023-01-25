Sue Bird on why WNBA teams deserve chartered flights
Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the current dilemma facing the WNBA and chartered flights. Basketball legend Sue Bird also provides some insight.
The Lakers front office got a win, but did the Lakers?
UConn coach Geno Auriemma admires his rivalry with Lady Vols basketball, but said people need to give Kellie Harper room to write her own story.
While Vermont is not often discussed in the news, but a string of racist incidents at its high school sporting events has led to them getting press for all the wrong reasons.
Western Illinois senior Trenton Massner set a record Monday night and helped land his team on ESPN's SportsCenter.
Several members of Kentucky basketball’s star-studded 2023 recruiting class were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday.
Biyombo talked about playing under Jordan prior to the Suns' Tuesday night game against the struggling Hornets at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
The proverbial away team shot 15-for-22 from three in the first half. Fifteen makes is a great total for a whole game. They accomplished that in 24 minutes.
Ohio State played like it practiced against Illinois, turning poor days of preparation into a blowout loss.
This season has been a roller coaster for the Suns. After getting off to a 16-7 start, they are now hovering around .500 and are in the play-in picture. While injuries, particularly to Devin Booker , are to blame for their 9-17 skid since, they ...
Two members of MSU's 2023 recruiting class have been named McDonald's All Americans
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel
Many feel Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, will try his hand at college basketball, but one man wants him to play down under instead.
A Texas fishermen is being congratulated for catching a giant bass, but people are joking about the photo.
Lady Vols basketball takes a break from SEC play to face historic rival UConn on Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty ImagesProving his own humble admission that he is “always the best at sports,” Donald J. Trump seized the gold medal at his own Florida club’s senior golf championship on Sunday. Even more incredibly, the former president was able to claim victory despite completely skipping the tourney’s first day, having been in North Carolina for Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway’s memorial service.Calling the win “a great honor” in a Truth Social post, Trump crowed, “Competed against man
Duke basketball's latest road loss has it reeling as challenging portion of its ACC schedule looms. Can the Blue Devils fix their issues in time?
AP Poll college basketball all-time rankings. Where do all the best programs and teams rank since the start of the poll?
Mick Foley has a good reason for missing WWE’s RAW […]
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and defended Novak Djokovic who has been accused of dramatising his injury during this year's tournament.Azarenka went on to turn the match around and eventually lift the trophy, but she had to defend herself from accusations of gamesmanship and cheating.
Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke welcomed their first child together in 2021