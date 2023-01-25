Sue Bird on why WNBA teams deserve chartered flights

The Daily Beast

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty ImagesProving his own humble admission that he is “always the best at sports,” Donald J. Trump seized the gold medal at his own Florida club’s senior golf championship on Sunday. Even more incredibly, the former president was able to claim victory despite completely skipping the tourney’s first day, having been in North Carolina for Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway’s memorial service.Calling the win “a great honor” in a Truth Social post, Trump crowed, “Competed against man