Sue Dick: Advancing our community: A call to action for growth, jobs, and safety

As the heartbeat of our region, our community is a dynamic and vibrant tapestry of diverse individuals and businesses. The challenges we face today require a united effort to advance our shared goals and ensure a prosperous future for all.

Elected officials, college presidents and other dignitaries attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tallahassee Amazon fulfillment center on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, during our 100th Anniversary, stands at the forefront of this endeavor, and this year has addressed key issues such as growth, job creation, homelessness, and violent crime. The important work this year of our chair and 40-member volunteer board of business and community leaders has advanced community issues and programs aligning to our strategic priorities: economic development; talent, workforce and education; community prosperity; and advocacy.

Growth and economic development are the cornerstones of a thriving community. They not only foster business growth but also generate opportunities for employment and improve overall quality of life. This year we asked citizens “how would you advance Tallahassee” and the overwhelming response was to create more jobs. Leon County’s population will increase by up to 45,000 people by 2030. We know the decisions we make today will impact the future of our region that currently has one of the slowest job growth stagnation rates in the state.

Terrie Ard, Chair of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, speaks to attendees of Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Conference during the breakfast session at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Job creation is a pivotal aspect of economic development, and we recognize the vital role that a thriving job market plays in the well-being of our community. This year we have supported entrepreneurship, invested in workforce development programs, and engaged with our future talent. The Chamber along with workforce and education partners led the charge to host Worlds of Work, reaching more than 2,000 high school students to educate them on the job opportunities in our community. Through the Chamber Talent Pipeline Management program, we have facilitated connections between employers and job seekers, fostered skill development, and encouraged business expansion within the technology and healthcare sectors. By prioritizing job creation, we aim to empower individuals and strengthen the economic fabric of our community.

Crime scene tape outlines the perimeter of a shooting in Tallahassee.

However, as we strive for economic growth, we must not lose sight of the challenges our community faces, including homelessness. Backed by a chamber member survey with more than 60% of respondents indicating the homeless situation in Tallahassee has risen and have experienced negative impacts to their business, we have advocated for new panhandling policy that involves collaboration between local governments, non-profit organizations, and the private sector.

Simultaneously, our community must address the issue of violent crime, recognizing that a safe environment is essential for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. The chamber engaged with law enforcement, community organizations, and business leaders to further evaluate the concerns and impacts to business. Based on a survey to businesses, nearly 80% percent of respondents indicated violent crime in Tallahassee has risen and more than 70% indicated a need for more patrols in the community at any given time. The chamber will continue working with government and law enforcement leaders to advance collaboration and community-wide initiatives.

The chamber is dedicated to fostering community prosperity by investing in our Title 1 schools. This year through our Classroom Connection program, more than 100 business leaders provided mentorship and resources to elementary students across seven schools. We believe in empowering students through mentorship and to help close resource gaps, such as the food pantry we supported at Riley Elementary School. Additionally, our partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, with more than 150 chamber volunteers, provided 3,000 Power Packs with food and educational materials to elementary school students.

The chamber stands as a catalyst for positive change in our community. By championing job creation and addressing homelessness and violent crime, we can create a future where every member of our community thrives. Together, we will continue advancing our community, building bridges of opportunity, and creating a legacy future generations will be proud to inherit.

The time for action is now, and the chamber board and membership of over 1,200 local businesses and organizations are committed to leading the way towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all as we embark on our community bicentennial year in 2024. We invite those with the same commitment and vision to join us.

Sue Dick

Sue Dick is president/CEO of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

