Sue Finkam elected as mayor as city of Carmel

Upon opening its first overseas office in London last Thursday, a16z announced today that its first check written from the U.K. was for Pimlico. Based out of London -- as one could surmise from its name borrowed from the city's charming area -- Pimlico is building the infrastructure for developers to make more user-friendly decentralized applications or dApps. The seed investment from a16z, which totals $4.2 million, came soon after Pimlico's founder and CEO Kristof Gazso graduated from the investment firms' Crypto Startup School.