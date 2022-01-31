Sue Gray latest: 'Not clear' if anything more will be added to report, says Dominic Raab

Boris Johnson - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It is "not clear" if anything else will be added to a further report from Sue Gray, the Deputy Prime Minister has said despite cross-party demands from MPs.

Dominic Raab was speaking after yesterday's nine-page update by the top civil servant criticised "failures of leadership and judgment" at the heart of No 10 and Government.

"Anything she gives the Prime Minister he will publish but ultimately that's a question for Sue Gray and the timing will depend on the police investigation," the Deputy Prime Minister told LBC this morning.

On whether the full report would ever be released, Mr Raab said: "It's not clear to me that there is anything more, other than any conclusions that she will draw once that investigation is concluded, that will come forward."

It comes after Conservative backbenchers including Mark Harper, Julian Lewis and the usually loyal Andrew Jones called for Gray's full report to be published as soon as possible.

09:53 AM

Ministers arrive for Cabinet before Boris Johnson jets off

Ministers have arrived at Downing Street for the weekly meeting of Boris Johnson's Cabinet in the wake of yesterday's revelations from Sue Gray's update.

Dominic Raab, who spent this morning defending the Prime Minister's record on the media round - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Nadine Dorries - Justin Tallis/AFP

09:45 AM

'Fumbling the Brexit legacy has cast Boris Johnson adrift'

Suitcases full of wine, birthday cake ambushes, and now an Abba-themed party round at Carrie’s flat, writes Ben Marlow. After weeks of partygate, you can’t blame Boris for what now looks like a doomed attempt to move the national conversation on.

When the entire country has the impression that being in Government during the biggest peacetime crisis basically amounted to one, long session, it’s a fairly clear sign that Downing Street surrendered control of the narrative long ago.

Boris Johnson - Matt Dunham/PA Wire

It’s not that the rest of the population wasn’t overdoing the festivities as well, it’s that most of us had the common decency to stay at home, rather than taking part in a weekly knees-up with whoever happened to attend the last work meeting of the day.

On the one hand, it’s hard to shrug off the damaging leaks when Sue Gray’s fabled report keeps being delayed. Perhaps it would have been fairer to ask her to just list the days that there wasn’t a big booze-up at Number 10.

On the other hand, the Government has done itself no favours by publishing a heavily redacted version of Gray’s findings, inviting immediate claims of a cover-up.

Analysis: PM will fail in attempting to shift the focus away from 'Partygate'

09:37 AM

'We know now that the Prime Minister is a liar'

Everything Boris Johnson has told the Commons over the weeks on the issue of alleged Downing Street parties was "a lie", Chris Bryant has claimed.

Mr Bryant, the Labour chairman of the standards committee, told Sky News: "You only govern by consent, and that consent relies on a golden thread that is the moral authority of the Prime Minister.

"We've always had a rule in the House of Commons that you can't say in the House of Commons that a Member of Parliament was dishonourable or had lied.

"But that rule was there because in previous generations whenever a minister was even accused of lying they resigned, because that was the honourable thing to do. The nation faces major problems... the Prime Minister can't lead on the back of that."

09:31 AM

Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi test positive for Covid just hours apart

Boris Johnson’s Cabinet was thrown into disarray yesterday after two of his senior ministers caught Covid-19 within 24 hours of one another.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, revealed last night she had tested positive just hours after Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Minister, also said he had contracted the virus.

Ms Truss, who sat on a packed frontbench in the Commons on Monday, will no longer travel to Ukraine with Boris Johnson today.

She had been due to accompany the Prime Minister to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, over escalating tensions with Russia.

Max Stephens and Danielle Sheridan have the story

09:22 AM

What the world's press are saying

"Partygate" has again made waves worldwide - James Badcock, our Madrid correspondent, and Nick Squires, our Rome correspondent, give us a round-up from their patches:

In Spain, the prime minister is on the cover of several major newspapers. There is a "Goodbye, Boris" op-ed by inside business daily Expansión, and El Mundo’s inside headline is "Little leadership and much beer" with a photo of Mr Johnson driving manically what looks like a forklift.

La Repubblica, a leading Italian daily, has a headline saying "Boris now risks his career for the alcoholic parties during lockdown". With the partial publication of the Gray report, the PM "has officially entered his darkest hour", the paper says.

El Pais cover

The mea culpa that the PM expressed in parliament was "the least he could have said", said Corriere della Sera, another leading daily The paper also carries a profile of him, looking back at his school days in Eton and analysing his appeal to voters.

He has spent his life challenging the rules but now his luck may be running out, the paper says.

09:09 AM

Red Wall areas get cash to set up their own 'Eton of the East End' schools

Red Wall areas will get extra funding to set up schools similar to the renowned "Eton of the East End", under levelling up plans unveiled by the Government.

The Department for Education has announced a list of 55 "investment areas", which will be eligible to apply for additional cash and support to improve the results of their pupils.

These include several areas in the north of England as well as the Midlands, which the Conservatives won from Labour during the 2019 election.

These improvement areas - which include Bury, Derby and Lincolnshire - are described as "cold spots" where children’s school results fare the worst.

​Camilla Turner, our Education Editor, has the story

09:00 AM

'Boris supporters thought they backed the right horse... then he opened his mouth'

Poor Boris. Just when you think he is out of the soup, he ends up back in it – and once again, he tripped over his own words, laments Tim Stanley.

The day started well with the publication of the Sue Gray report, which took two minutes to read. With the main work handed over to the police, its most shocking claim was that an "excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time" - from which we can infer that there is a necessary level of drinking in a well-run office. You do not have to be drunk to work in Number 10, but I am told it helps.



Armed with if not a whitewash then at least a damp squib, the Prime Minister arrived at 3.30pm to a packed House, surrounded by Rishi Sunak, Thérèse Coffey and about a dozen MPs whom he gamely pretended to know.



Just when you thought the PM was out of the mess, he fell on his face – as he misread a parliament wanting contrition, not counter-attack.

Tim Stanley: How Boris Johnson misread the mood

08:52 AM

Boris Johnson 'lied about having broken the rules'

Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of having "broke the rules" and having "lied about the broken the rules" as he used blunter language than he would be allowed to in Parliament.

"The Prime Minister lied about having broken the rules, the Prime Minister started the Sue Gray inquiry because he had lied and now the Prime Minister has brought an investigation upon himself," he told Good Morning Britain viewers.

"I'm sorry, but the attempt by the Prime Minister and others to say it's somehow somebody else's fault are just not going to wash."

Labour will this afternoon put forward a motion on cutting energy bills as part of this afternoon's Opposition Day debate, which Sir Keir claimed constitutes his party "doing the job the Prime Minister ought to be doing... while he is trying to save his own skin".

08:43 AM

Keir Starmer: Boris Johnson to blame for 'rotten culture'

There is a "rotten culture" at Downing Street for which the Prime Minister should be blamed, Sir Keir Starmer said during this morning's interview round.

The leader of the Labour Party, whose scathing criticisms of Boris Johnson were met with silence from the Conservative benches in the House yesterday, noted in a Good Morning Britain interview that Mr Johnson set the mood of government.

Sir Keir Starmer said this morning Boris Johnson had "degraded the whole office" of Prime Minister - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"Ever since those allegations came about of suitcases being wheeled into Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, I've asked myself would those individuals have done that if they thought their boss, Boris Johnson, would tolerate it?" he said.

"And if they thought they were going to get the sack from their boss Boris Johnson, they would never have done it. The culture of all organisations is set from the top, he sets the culture and it's a rotten culture."

08:35 AM

Chopper's Politics: The blows to Boris Johnson have only just begun

It was, by all calculations, a bad day for the Conservative party, but the worst may be yet to come for Boris Johnson.

On the latest episode of Chopper's Politics, our weekly political podcast, associate editor Christopher Hope is joined by his colleagues Camilla Tominey and Gordon Rayner to take you inside the scant report written by civil servant Sue Gray.

Has the Prime Minister weathered the worst of the storm? Well, no, according to Camilla Tominey. "I think it's going to get even more difficult," she tells listeners.

Listen to the show here to find out why

08:32 AM

'We have to get on with the job'

Conservative MPs loyal to Boris Johnson have said there is a "positive" mood in the party after an update by Sue Gray criticised “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, insisted the embattled Prime Minister was "incredibly sorry and incredibly upset" at public anger over parties at Downing Street and across Government during lockdown - a dozen of which are under police investigation.

"Of course he’s sorry, you can feel the remorse and upset and empathy with how people feel," she told Radio 4. "But we do have to get on with the job, the country just can’t stop running."

Nadine Dorries has been one of the Prime Minister's most ardent supporters throughout the "partygate" row - Jamie Lorriman

Jacob Rees Mogg, Leader of the Commons, said the "mood was positive" while Mark Jenkinson, the Workington and Cumbria MP elected in 2019, said his constituents were "fed up" by the attention around "partygate" and would still regard Mr Johnson as "box office".

Gary Sambrook, the MP for Birmingham Northfield who was reported to have privately wavered over the Prime Minister's leadership, said he had "listened carefully to the Prime Minister... He's the made promises on how he wants to change how he does things, how he wants to deliver for my constituents and the UK and I support him in doing that."

08:20 AM

Full Sue Gray report will shape my Boris view, says senior Tory

A senior Conservative backbencher said he will need to read the full Sue Gray report before deciding whether he continues to support the Prime Minister.

Mark Harper, the chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, last week warned No 10 it could not "suppress" the findings of the investigation into gatherings at Downing Street during lockdown.

"The people that couldn't say goodbye to a loved one, that's going to stay with them for the rest of their life and I need to reach a conclusion that I can explain to them," he told Sky.

"So I need to see all of the facts before I reach my decision."

Mr Harper joined both Labour and Tory MPs yesterday in calling for the full report to be published, something that No 10 only appeared to commit to later on in the day.

08:14 AM

PM puts Putin call on hold as Macron seizes initiative on Ukraine

A phone call with Vladimir Putin that was delayed after Boris Johnson was unable to talk due to his own "partygate" grilling meant the Russian president discussed the Ukraine crisis with Emmanuel Macron, reports Danielle Sheridan, our Defence Correspondent.

A Downing Street source confirmed that the phone call that was due to take place yesterday afternoon between the Prime Minister and Mr Putin had been "postponed", but was unable to confirm when it would be rescheduled.

It was President Macron, rather than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke to Vladimir Putin yesterday - Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

However, it meant that the French and Russian leaders were able to speak by phone for the second time in four days, amid intense efforts by Nato allies to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, said the PM's call sheet "moves around all the time", adding: "[He] is the one who has been leading the transatlantic response with the United States with our European allies with the most robust approach on sanctions."

Report: French President steps in to discuss crisis

08:05 AM

An acidic verdict from Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell, the former Chief Whip, said the "partygate" scandal is proving more damaging than the expenses scandal.

"This is a crisis that is not going to go away and it's doing great damage to the party," Mr Mitchell told the Today programme. "It's more corrosive, in my judgement, than the expenses scandal was and it will break the coalition that is the Conservative Party."

"Boris has done a fantastic job with the country in getting us through what was effectively a national nervous breakdown over Brexit. But the problem is that this crisis that we're now in wit erosion of public trust in the Prime Minister... is not going to go away.

Andrew Mitchell said the "partygate" scandal would never happen under Theresa May, who yesterday rebuked her successor's handling of the crisis - Jessica Taylor/AFP

"These sort of things never happened, and would never happen, under Mrs Thatcher. Can you imagine it happening under Mrs May?"

Mr Mitchell said that in the wake of the Ukraine and Afghanistan crises, the current scandal was "corroding" the Conservative Party "like battery acid".

07:54 AM

Boris Johnson 'getting on with the job', says Deputy Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is "getting on with the job" in the wake of the Sue Gray report, Dominic Raab told Sky News this morning as he insisted that is what the British public is wanting to see.

"He talked with contrition and he’s going to set up an Office of the Prime Minister in Downing Street," Mr Raab said.

Boris Johnson was on defiant form in the Commons yesterday as he rejected repeated calls for him to resign - Jessica Taylor/AFP

“If you listen to the whole of the two hours [that] the PM spoke in the chamber, my feeling was that there was a combination of contrition, answering the Sue Gray challenge and how he’s going to fix it, but also saying how he’s getting on with the vaccine rollout, the economy, and also dealing with the situation in Ukraine.

"That’s overwhelmingly what MPs want and I think our constituents want to see him doing and the Government doing. People wanted to see this Prime Minister getting back on with the job."

07:50 AM

Boris Johnson will publish Sue Gray report 'in full', suggests Dominic Raab

Boris Johnson will publish updated findings from Sue Gray in full after the police investigation into "partygate", the Deputy Prime Minister appeared to confirm this morning.

Dominic Raab initially tried to claim the Prime Minister had already published the report "in full as he undertook to do", despite the civil servant making clear yesterday that she was limited in what she could say.

Pressed on whether the PM would go on to publish the full findings - as he is ultimately to have the final say in the matter - Mr Raab said: "Yes, if there’s any subsequent findings from Sue Gray, and he was clear about that this morning.

“The report that she gave him was published in full, and he’s been clear any further report will be published."

07:47 AM

Red Wall constituents 'fed up' over 'partygate' row

A Red Wall MP has insisted his constituents are "fed up" over the ongoing "partygate" row.

Mark Jenkinson, who became Workington and Cumbria's first Conservative MP since 1979 in Boris Johnson's 2019 general election landslide, told the Today programme that the Prime Minister is still "box office" in the eyes of his constituents.

"If I took the PM onto a high street in Workington tomorrow he would draw crowds," Mr Jenkinson said after a meeting of the Conservative Parliamentary Party last night.

"I’ve spent a lot of time on doorsteps in the last couple of weeks and people are fed up of not concentrating on the big things that are set to impact them and their pockets over the next few months."

07:35 AM

'Does the Prime Minister think I'm a fool?' Tory MPs denounce Boris Johnson

The former prime minister Theresa May delivered a stinging question to her successor from the backbenches yesterday, asking Boris Johnson whether he had misunderstood the Covid rules, not read the rules or simply ignored them.

After the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer had exchanged blows in the chamber, it was the turn of Theresa May.

She said: "What the Sue Gray report does show is that No 10 Downing Street was not following the regulations they had imposed on members of the public.

"So, either my Right Honourable Friend had not read the rules, hadn't understood what they meant - and others around him - or they didn't think the rules applied to No. 10. Which was it?"

07:27 AM

PM heads to Ukraine as Tories split over Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson will attempt to move on from the Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties today as he travels to Ukraine amid the growing border crisis.

The Prime Minister, who once again apologised to MPs yesterday after a nine-page update found "failures of leadership and judgment", will meet with President Zelensky as more than 100,000 Russian troops mass on the Ukrainian border.

A total of £88 million in new funding will bolster work to "defend [the] rule of law" in the country and seek to reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Mr Johnson will no longer be joined by Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, after she tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

07:26 AM

Good morning

MPs loyal to Boris Johnson have said there is a "positive" mood in the Tory party and defended their leader after Sue Gray's update criticised "failures of leadership and judgment" in No 10.

Here is the front page of your Daily Telegraph: