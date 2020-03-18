Suedzucker says sugar supply secure despite high demand

HAMBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, said on Wednesday sugar supplies are secure despite heavy demand as some European consumers stockpile during the coronavirus crisis.

"As a producer of food and animal feed, we are part of the 'critical infrastructure’' that receives special support from politics and authorities to ensure that people in many countries continue to be supplied with food," said Suedzucker CEO Niels Poerksen in a statement.

"Currently, the supply of our customers is guaranteed despite high demand."

In many countries, the coronavirus crisis has brought public life to a standstill, it said.

"The Suedzucker group has also consistently switched to crisis mode," it said. "The group and the individual group companies have taken measures to ensure that production and administration are functioning properly and that the health of employees is protected." (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)