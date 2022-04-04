Suedzucker's annual profit jumps nearly 40% on strong sugar, bioethanol performance

A company logo of Suedzucker Group is pictured at the headquarters in Mannheim
·1 min read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker on Monday posted a rise of almost 40% in full year operating profit as improved sugar and bioethanol markets boosted earnings.

Group operating profit in the full financial year 2021/22 to the end of February rose to 330 million euros ($362.37 million) from 236 million euros in the previous year, the company said in an advance release of its annual results.

It had previously forecast full-year group operating profit of between 320 million and 380 million euros.

"The results have benefited from a good performance by the sugar sector and also from bioethanol,” a Suedzucker spokesman told Reuters. “Sugar demand in the EU remains stable and prices have improved since last year, but in our view are still not satisfactory."

"We also continue to see benefits from our recent corporate restructuring and cost-cutting programme.”

Suedzucker unit CropEnergies, which produces the green fuel bioethanol, also posted improved results on Monday.

“In the current energy crisis we hope that more attention will be given to bioethanol as an environmentally friendly and sustainable energy source to reduce Europe’s dependency on crude oil,” the spokesman added.

Suedzucker group sales for the year rose about 13.4% to about 7.6 billion euros. The company proposed a full-year dividend of 40 euro cents against 20 cents last year.

The group's full annual results will now be released on May 19, with no interim results on April 25 as previously scheduled, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Yield-Curve Inversions Flag Caution, Not Recession, Pimco Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury-curve inversions shouldn’t be ignored, but aren’t a sure-fire way of signaling that a U.S. economic recession is around the corner. So says Marc Seidner of Pacific Investment Management Co.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update:

  • Oil Prices Move Back Above $100 After Last Week’s Steep Decline

    Oil prices in the U.S. tumbled 13% last week, the biggest weekly decline in two years, following President Joe Biden's announced plans to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from reserves to help lower prices.

  • AMD to Buy Cloud-Services Provider Pensando for $1.9 Billion

    AMD's acquisition of Pensando is expected to enhance the chip maker's data center capabilities.

  • Inflation Worries Deepen in Canada With Firms Facing Labor Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian businesses are facing unprecedented challenges meeting demand, along with elevated expectations for wages and inflation that will bolster bets for aggressive rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Upda

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Tesla EV deliveries are 'a testament' to its ability to manage supply chains: Analyst

    Deutsche Bank Lead Auto and Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter, Tesla's record-breaking EV deliveries, pricing power, and supply chain concerns

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • CEO compensation neared record high in 2021

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss CEO pay heading towards a new high.&nbsp;

  • Why Giants GM Joe Schoen's cap hell continues despite Adoree' Jackson's restructure

    Even after restructuring Adoree' Jackson's contract, Giants GM Joe Schoen has plenty more work to do to get under the cap number.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.