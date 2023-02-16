Suella Braverman demands answers after police released Nicola Bulley's personal information

The Home Secretary has demanded answers from Lancashire Police over their decision to release personal information about dogwalker Nicola Bulley.

Suella Braverman is understood to have been concerned after the force said that the missing mother of two had struggled with alcohol.

Her family yesterday said that although Ms Bulley would not have wanted the details to have been released, they were aware of the police's intention to reveal the information.

They said that she suffered a crisis after stopping taking HRT for the menopause.

A source close to Mrs Braverman said: "The Home Secretary was concerned by the disclosure of Nicola Bulley’s personal information by Lancashire Police and asked the force for an explanation, which was received on Thursday evening."