Suella Braverman – latest: Rishi Sunak sacks Home Secretary in reshuffle after pro-Palestine march row

Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary sparking a major reshuffle of his top team.

After days of intense pressure to axe Ms Braverman, the prime minister asked her to leave the government and she accepted.

The former home secretary doubled down on calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be stopped as she warned that London’s streets are “being polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” and hit out at “sick” chants and placards at Saturday’s march.

Her remarks on Sunday made little mention of far-right counter-protesters she has been accused of emboldening by previously speaking of pro-Palestinian “mobs” and police bias for allowing the rally to go ahead.

The Conservative Party said that Rishi Sunak is conducting a ministerial reshuffle as he “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

The Met Police said seven men have been charged with offences including assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.Officers made 145 arrests – mostly counter-protesters – and nine officers were injured as they prevented a violent crowd reaching the Cenotaph on Saturday

Key Points

Sunak set to ‘majorly toughen protest laws'

Braverman says streets ‘polluted by hate’ as she doubles down on criticism of protesters

Braverman U-turns to praise ‘brave’ police after day of protest violence

Seven men charged following Armistice Day protests

Majority of 145 arrested on Saturday were far-right group members

Minister suggests Braverman could continue in cabinet following potential reshuffle.

08:16 , Athena Stavrou

Suella Braverman could continue as Home Secretary following a potential reshuffle by Rishi Sunak, a minister has suggested.

Asked on LBC whether Mrs Braverman was likely to still be in post by the end of the week, armed forces minister James Heappey said: “That is a matter for the Prime Minister.

“He and his team at No 10 have been very clear she has his confidence and, in that sense, one would imagine that she will continue.

“But that is his purview.”

Asked whether a reshuffle could be about to happen, Mr Heappey replied: “I have no idea whether today is reshuffle day or not.”

Rishi Sunak has faced growing calls to sack Suella Braverman as Home Secretary (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Government advisor on political violence and disruptions says balance "does not seem to be in the right place''

07:40 , Athena Stavrou

Former Labour MP Lord Walney said the balance “does not seem to be in the right place” when it comes to assessing the rights of protesters and the safety of the Jewish community.

Asked whether he wanted to see pro-Palestinian marches stopped until a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is negotiated, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said: “This is difficult because the right for people to protest is really important and there are clearly very strong feelings on this matter.

“However, I think if you look at the scale of intimidation which Jewish people in London and across the UK are feeling, we should be treating this as a national emergency.”

He added: “I think for the overwhelming majority of Jewish people, as represented by organisations like the Board of Deputies, like the Community Security Trust, they are living a life of fear at the moment in the United Kingdom, which is not something we should ever tolerate here.

“We should be prepared to look at where the balance is lying at the moment, and it does not seem to be in the right place.”

One of Gaza’s largest hospitals ‘no longer functioning’, says WHO

07:15 , Namita Singh

One of Gaza’s largest hospitals is no longer operating amid “constant gunfire and bombings in the area”, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This comes amid an intense retaliatory offensive by Israel in the occupied Palestinian enclave after Hamas launched an attack on the southern part of the country on 7 October.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on X/Twitter said the situation has become “dire and perilous” for Gaza’s hospitals.

Al-Shifa Hospital – one of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip – is no longer operating as it should, warned the WHO director-general.

My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

One of Gaza’s largest hospitals ‘no longer functioning’, says WHO

Attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel

07:05 , Namita Singh

Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group yesterday wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel’s military and rescue services said. The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast’s latest war.

The assault was the most serious incident involving civilians along the Lebanon-Israel border since an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on 5 November killed a woman and three children.

The Israeli army’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the Hezbollah attack on Israeli civilians was “very serious.”

He said Israel is focused on its war in Gaza but it also remains at a “very high level of preparedness in the north” and ready to take further action.

The Israeli military “has operational plans to change the security status in the north,” he told reporters. “The security status will not remain such that the civilians of the north do not feel safe returning to their homes.”

The Israeli military said in a statement that “seven IDF soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the mortar shell launches in the area of Manara in northern Israel earlier today.” Israeli rescue services did not identify the location or provide information about the 10 others wounded by rocket blasts and shrapnel, but said two of them were in critical condition.

The two-minute silence of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters was held to make a point

06:54 , Namita Singh

Police put the number of pro-Palestine protesters in London at 300,000 while organisers claimed more than 500,000 had taken part, writes Tom Watling.

The two-minute silence of pro-Palestinian protesters was held to make a point

Biden’s national security adviser responds to Israeli hospital attacks in Gaza

06:21 , Namita Singh

Joe Biden’s top national security adviser addressed the growing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in an interview yesterday and defended the Israeli government’s claims asserting that Hamas commanders were hiding in the vicinity of Gaza’s hospitals and medical centres.

The bloody conflict has shocked millions around the world, both in terms of the initial Hamas terrorist attack and Israel’s military response. The death toll in Gaza continues to climb as Israel’s military vows to destroy the militant group, which is effectively in control of the territory.

Among the more controversial aspects of the siege is the persistent allegation that Israel’s forces have either deliberately or inadvertantly hit hospitals with airstrikes and other munitions. Doing so would directly violate international law; however, there are exceptions to those established rules, with the main one being if medical buildings are used partially or otherwise for an “act harmful to the enemy”.

This distinction makes the Israeli government’s assertion that Hamas’s command centres often lie within or beneath hospitals all the more relevant.

John Bowden has more:

Biden’s national security adviser responds to Israeli hospital attacks in Gaza

GOP hopeful Chris Christie visits Israel, says the US must show solidarity in war against Hamas

06:10 , Namita Singh

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Sunday visited Israel, saying the US must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel in its war against the Hamas militant group.

Mr Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the 7 October rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war and was meeting Israeli leaders, wounded soldiers and families of Israeli hostages during his one-day visit. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel.

“I came here because I wanted to see this for myself,” Mr Christie said during a tour of Kfar Azza, one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Hamas militants on 7 October. Israel says over 1,200 people were killed and 239 others are being held hostage in Gaza.

Jets buzzed overhead as Mr Christie toured the kibbutz alongside the speaker of Israel’s parliament, Amir Ohana.

Republican Presidential candidate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie led by IDF Spokesperson Major Liad Diamond , and Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, visits Kibbutz Kfar Aza which was attacked by Hamas on 7 October near the Gaza Border on November 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel (Getty Images)

Donning a flak jacket and flanked by an entourage of Israeli soldiers, Mr Christie made his way through homes with walls riddled by bullet holes and couches stained with blood. Over a month since the attack, many Kfar Azza houses are burnt-out and destroyed — structures left standing are scribbled with Arabic graffiti.

“To be able to walk through a neighborhood like this and see what was done to the people, to still be able to walk into one of these homes and smell the death still, a month later, is something that I think the American people need to know.”

Mr Christie, the 2024 race’s most vocal critic of former president, Donald J Trump, has cast himself as the only Republican willing to directly take him on. Mr Trump has not visited Israel during the current campaign cycle, though President Joe Biden has.

Biden’s early certitude on Israel gives way to the complexities and casualties of a brutal war

05:44 , Namita Singh

In the early days and hours after the horrific Hamas attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October, President Joe Biden spoke with stark declarations and unqualified support for the longtime US ally.

Now, a month on, that unambiguous backing has given way to the complexities and haunting casualties of the war, and the Biden administration is imploring Israel to rein in some of its tactics to ease civilian suffering in Gaza.

As condemnation of the conflict has grown around the world, stoking anti-Israel sentiment, the president is also confronting the limits of the US ability to direct the outcome — not only about the war, but what comes after it.

President Joe Biden walks out of the South Portico towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on 11 November 2023 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

“There’s no going back to the status quo as it stood on October the 6th,” Mr Biden said three weeks after the attack. But even if Israel is successful in crippling or eradicating Hamas, there will also need to be a shift in Washington, where successive US administrations have sought to manage the Middle East conflict and where the political will has been lacking to devise ways to end it.

And yet the path forward is uncertain, at best. “It’s entirely unclear if there is a ‘morning after’,” said Shibley Telhami, the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland. He noted this could be “an extended period of violence at a different scale for many, many months or years to come.”

“But if there is something possible, they can’t just put a plan on the table,” he added. “They have to take new American positions of their own, that are transformative, that are different, that are like something we have not seen.”

For news organisations, the flood of Gaza war video is proving to both illuminating and troubling

05:31 , Namita Singh

A camera livestreaming the skyline of Gaza City captures streaks of light. Dash-cam video from a car in Israel spots a killer coming into view. A satellite identifies tank tracks in the dirt, and a mall security camera catches the moment a bomb in Gaza detonates.

While journalists’ access to the war in Gaza is limited, a flood of video from all sorts of sources documents what is — and isn’t — going on.

At news organizations, sifting through material found online to determine what is real, and to unearth the sometimes unexpected clues that can be used to tie stories together, are increasingly important — and often emotionally overwhelming — jobs.

More here:

For news organizations, the flood of Gaza war video is proving both illuminating and troubling

Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital

04:50 , Namita Singh

Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza’s largest hospital rejected Israel‘s claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate yesterday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed urgent calls for a cease-fire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in the 7 October rampage that triggered the war.

A day after Mr Netanyahu said Israel was bringing its “full force” with the aim of ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza, residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling, including around Shifa Hospital. Israel, without providing evidence, has accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under the compound, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.

“They are outside, not far from the gates,” said Ahmed al-Boursh, a resident sheltering there.

The hospital’s last generator ran out of fuel on Saturday, leading to the deaths of three premature babies and four other patients, according to the health ministry. It said another 36 babies are at risk of dying.

Israel‘s military asserted it placed 300l (79 gallons) of fuel near Shifa overnight for an emergency generator powering incubators for premature babies and coordinated the delivery with hospital officials. But the military said Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.

A Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, disputed the account and also told Al Jazeera the fuel would not be enough to operate the generator an hour. “This is a mockery towards the patients and children,” Mr Al-Qidra said.

Israel offers to evacuate babies as major Gaza hospital under heavy bombardment

04:35 , Namita Singh

Israel offered to evacuate premature babies from major hospitals in northern Gaza, which remained under heavy bombardment yesterday.

Residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling overnight on Saturday which continued throughout the day, as Israel accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under al-Shifa hospital – without providing any evidence. The allegations were denied by Hamas as well as hospital staff.

Speaking from inside al-Shifa, where the Gaza health ministry says 1,500 patients remain, spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said Israeli fire was “terrorising medical officials and civilians alike”.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society also announced that the al-Quds hospital in Gaza is “out of service and no longer operational” due to power and fuel outages.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more:

Israel offers to evacuate babies as major Gaza hospital under heavy bombardment

Israel claims it offered fuel to besieged Gaza hospital, ‘lies’ says al-Shifa director

03:40 , Namita Singh

Israeli officials yesterday said they had offered fuel and evacuation assistance to Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, where operations were suspended Saturday amid dwindling fuel supplies and an alleged Israeli bombardment on the facility, the territory’s largest hospital. Health officials in Gaza deny receiving any assistance, while Israel denies besieging al-Shifa.

“We’ve called to evacuate all the patients from that hospital, and 100 or so have already been evacuated,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN.

“There’s no reason why we can’t just take the patients out of there rather than letting Hamas use it.”

My colleague Josh Marcus has more:

Israel claims it offered evacuations and fuel to besieged Gaza hospital

Lib Dems call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

03:29 , Namita Singh

The Liberal Democrats have come out in favour of a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, adding to pressure on Sir Keir Starmer over his stance on the crisis.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey yesterday said that only an “immediate bilateral ceasefire” will resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

It comes ahead of an attempt by the SNP to use an amendment to the King’s Speech to force a Commons vote on Wednesday demanding a Gaza ceasefire.

Read the details in this report:

Lib Dems call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria

03:28 , Namita Singh

The US military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and US officials.

It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, defense secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.

More details here:

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

Sunak pledges ‘hard-headed’ foreign policy that helps ‘shape the world’

03:20 , Namita Singh

Rishi Sunak will outline his vision for a “hard-headed” foreign policy approach that defends UK values from adversaries at a time for “moral clarity” as war rages in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The prime minister will speak of the UK’s desire to “shape the world” as he highlights his record on forging international partnerships on defence, trade and migration.

Mr Sunak, who has claimed he represents change from his Tory predecessors, will pledge to leave behind “past dogmas, assumptions and structures” in dealing with other nations, Downing Street said.

In a major foreign policy speech on Monday, he will tell international dignitaries and business leaders: “In these dangerous times, we’re not just defending a better vision of the future against those who would destroy it, we’re marshalling our expertise, our people and our alliances to bring that future into being.

Report:

Sunak pledges ‘hard-headed’ foreign policy that helps ‘shape the world’

Sunak seeks clampdown on protests as pressure grows to sack Braverman

03:07 , Namita Singh

Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to strengthen the police’s hand on protests after violence on Armistice Day which some have blamed on Suella Braverman.

The home secretary’s political future hangs in the balance after she was accused of stoking tensions, with pressure mounting on the prime minister to sack her.

Speculation is rife at Westminster that he could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see her moved.

Mr Sunak is looking to tighten the laws to make it easier to ban marches and prosecute those glorifying terrorism, according to several newspapers.

He looks set to press Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s ugly scenes in London when he meets the police chief in the coming days.

He has said both far-right “thugs” and “those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing” must face “the full and swift force of the law”.

Ms Braverman meanwhile doubled down on calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be stopped as she warned that London’s streets are “being polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” and hit out at “sick” chants and placards at Saturday’s march.

WHO chief calls for immediate ceasefire amid ‘dire’ situation at hospital

03:00 , Tara Cobham

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as he told of the “dire and perilous” situation at the besieged Al-Shifa hospital in the Strip.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO has managed to get in touch with health professionals at the enclave’s largest hospital.

He said: “It's been three days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential care.

“The constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances.

“Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly.

“Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore.

“The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair.

“Ceasefire. NOW.”

.@WHO has managed to get in touch with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza.



The situation is dire and perilous.



It's been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 12, 2023

Biden’s national security adviser responds to Israeli hospital attacks in Gaza

02:00 , Tara Cobham

Joe Biden’s top national security adviser addressed the growing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in an interview on Sunday and defended the Israeli government’s claims asserting that Hamas commanders were hiding in the vicinity of Gaza’s hospitals and medical centres.

The bloody conflict has shocked millions around the world, both in terms of the initial Hamas terrorist attack and Israel’s military response. The death toll in Gaza continues to climb as Israel’s military vows to destroy the militant group, which is effectively in control of the territory.

Among the more controversial aspects of the siege is the persistent allegation that Israel’s forces have either deliberately or inadvertantly hit hospitals with airstrikes and other munitions. Doing so would directly violate international law; however, there are exceptions to those established rules, with the main one being if medical buildings are used partially or otherwise for an “act harmful to the enemy”. This distinction makes the Israeli government’s assertion that Hamas’s command centres often lie within or beneath hospitals all the more relevant.

John Bowden reports:

Biden’s national security adviser responds to Israeli hospital attacks in Gaza

Israel’s Netanyahu denies blame for civilian deaths in Gaza

01:00 , Tara Cobham

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to outrage surrounding the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza on Sunday and asserted that Israel was blameless for such bloodshed.

Mr Netanyahu appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday for an interview with Dana Bash, and was asked by Bash to respond to criticism of the Israeli military’s brutal siege of Gaza in response to a massive and deadly terrorist attack committed by Hamas militants last month.

The prime minister responded that “the blame should be placed squarely on Hamas” for deaths in Gaza. He went on to claim that the Israeli military’s shift to a ground-based invasion of the occupied Palestinian territory had actually “reduced” what would have been an even higher civilian death toll resulting from a bombing campaign, which he suggested was the only alternative.

John Bowden reports:

Israel’s Netanyahu denies blame for civilian deaths in Gaza

Sunak set to ‘majorly toughen protest laws'

00:03 , Tara Cobham

Rishi Sunak is set to “majorly toughen protest laws” after far-right thugs targeted police amid a day of hate and violence in London on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is expected to clamp down in five areas, according to The Sun, including lowering the threshold at which police can ban marches and tightening laws on glorifying terrorists.

The use of flares and fireworks as well as climbing on statues and bus stops will all be outlawed at protests under the new plans, added the newspaper.

Israel claims it offered fuel to besieged Gaza hospital, ‘lies’ says director

00:00 , Tara Cobham

Israeli officials said on Sunday they had offered fuel and evacuation assistance to Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, where operations were suspended Saturday amid dwindling fuel supplies and an alleged Israeli bombardment on the facility, the territory’s largest hospital. Health officials in Gaza deny receiving any assistance, while Israel denies besieging al-Shifa.

“We’ve called to evacuate all the patients from that hospital, and 100 or so have already been evacuated,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN.

“There’s no reason why we can’t just take the patients out of there rather than letting Hamas use it.”

Josh Marcus reports:

Israel claims it offered evacuations and fuel to besieged Gaza hospital

Lib Dems call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

Sunday 12 November 2023 22:59 , Tara Cobham

The Liberal Democrats have come out in favour of a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, adding to pressure on Sir Keir Starmer over his stance on the crisis.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said on Sunday that only an “immediate bilateral ceasefire” will resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

It comes ahead of an attempt by the SNP to use an amendment to the King’s Speech to force a Commons vote on Wednesday demanding a Gaza ceasefire.

Sophie Wingate reports:

Lib Dems call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

BTP arrest man following claims woman told ‘to go back home'

Sunday 12 November 2023 22:43 , Tara Cobham

British Transport Police has arrested a man in his 40s, following claims a man “accosted” a Muslim woman at Charing Cross Station on Saturday and told her “to go back home”, before calling her a “rat” and a “terrorist”.

The force said the man has been arrested for racially aggravated public order offences and is currently in police custody.

Braverman ‘demeans her office by whipping up divisions’, Starmer warns

Sunday 12 November 2023 21:45 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Suella Braverman of “whipping up division” and “sowing the seeds of hatred and distrust” ahead of Armistice Day commemorations that saw far-right thugs clash with police.

The Labour leader accused Ms Braverman of “demeaning the office” of home secretary by accusing police of bias for allowing the pro-Palestine march through London to go ahead, and piled fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak to sack her.

He joined a slew of senior Tories, as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf who blamed Ms Braverman for stoking tensions that led to far-right protesters target police.

Archie Mitchell, Political Correspondent reports:

Suella Braverman ‘demeans her office by whipping up divisions’, Keir Starmer warns

Dorries questions if Gove was ‘drunk’ when confronted by Palestine protesters

Sunday 12 November 2023 21:15 , Tara Cobham

Nadine Dorries has questioned if Michael Gove was “drunk” while walking through central London on Saturday 11 November.

“What was Michael Gove doing in the middle of Victoria station on a day when every other sensible politician would not want to make the police’s job any harder? Was he drunk? What was he doing there?” Ms Dorries asked, during an appearance on the BBC.

She then clarified that she was “coining a phrase” rather than actually accusing Mr Gove of being drunk.

Oliver Browning reports:

Nadine Dorries asks if Michael Gove was ‘drunk’ when confronted by London protesters

Israel offers to evacuate babies as major Gaza hospital under heavy bombardment

Sunday 12 November 2023 20:45 , Tara Cobham

Israel offered to evacuate premature babies from major hospitals in northern Gaza which remained under heavy bombardment on Sunday.

Residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling overnight on Saturday which continued throughout the day, as Israel accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under Al-Shifa hospital – without providing any evidence. The allegations were denied by Hamas as well as hospital staff.

Speaking from inside Al-Shifa, where the Gaza health ministry says 1,500 patients remain, spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said Israeli fire was “terrorising medical officials and civilians alike”. The Palestine Red Crescent Society also announced that the al-Quds hospital in Gaza is “out of service and no longer operational” due to power and fuel outages.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:

Israel offers to evacuate babies as major Gaza hospital under heavy bombardment

Now Braverman praises ‘brave’ police – but says ‘streets are being polluted by hate’

Sunday 12 November 2023 20:15 , Tara Cobham

Suella Braverman has doubled down on her attacks on pro-Palestine protesters, claiming the streets of London are “polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism”.

The home secretary condemned violence against police on Armistice Day as “outrageous”, despite having been blamed for whipping up the far-right mob that descended on London on Saturday.

She refused to back down on her criticism of protesters, attacking what she called “sick,inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants” on the pro-Palestine march, adding: “This can’t go on.”

Archie Mitchell, Political Correspondent reports:

Now Braverman praises ‘brave’ police – but says ‘streets are being polluted by hate’

Police hunt for far-right thugs and pro-Palestine activists after protest chaos

Sunday 12 November 2023 19:45 , Tara Cobham

Police are searching for people in relation to racially aggravated and anti-Semitic ‘hate crimes’ from yesterday’s pro-Palestine march and far-right counterprotest.

Organisers say 500,000 attendees marched in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, while a violent counterprotest broke out as far-right activists joined Tommy Robinson ‘to defend the cenotaph’. Robinson led a march through Chinatown and clashes broke out between self-proclaimed patriots and officers.

The Metropolitan Police have charged seven people as investigations continue into yesterday’s disorder in central London. Officers made 145 arrests during the main demonstration and the counter-protest by far-right groups, the force said.

Lydia Patrick reports:

Police hunt for far-right thugs and pro-Palestine activists after protest chaos

Photo essay: Among the protestors on the pro-Palestine march

Sunday 12 November 2023 19:14 , Tara Cobham

Photographer Antony Medley spent Armistice Day with the hundreds of thousands of marchers in London — and captured these pictures for The Independent.

Photo essay: among the protestors on the pro-Palestine march

Shapps refuses to say if Braverman will still be home secretary next week

Sunday 12 November 2023 18:47 , Archie Mitchell, Political Correspondent

Grant Shapps has refused to say if Suella Braverman will still be home secretary next week amid growing calls for her to be sacked.

The defence secretary said “a week is a long time in politics” and he would “never make predictions about these things” as it was a matter for the prime minister.

His refusal to back Ms Braverman comes as she faces mounting pressure to quit having been accused of inciting a mob of far-right protesters to descend on London and attack police on Armistice Day.

Read more here:

Grant Shapps refuses to say if Braverman will still be home secretary next week

Shapps appears to compare Israel’s attack on Gaza to Allied bombing of Dresden

Sunday 12 November 2023 18:20 , Tara Cobham

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has stirred controversy when he appeared to compare the Israeli military’s attack on Gaza to the Allied bombing of Dresden during World War II, which almost completely destroyed the German city.

Laura Kuenssberg asked Mr Shapps on her BBC programme on Sunday if he believed that Israel is acting proportionately in its large-scale attack on the Strip in retaliation for Hamas’ bloody 7 October attack.

He replied: “We’ve sort of forgotten that in war, very sadly, people lose their lives. When Britain bombed Dresden, 35,000 people apparently lost their lives. People die in war.”

"When Britain bombed Dresden, 35,000 people lost their lives"



Defence Secretary Grant Shapps says "we've sort of forgotten that in war, very sadly, people lose their lives" when asked about the scale of Israel's retaliation strikes on Gaza

#BBCLauraK https://t.co/xJcGu0Yufh pic.twitter.com/4cI7AB8MYn — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 12, 2023

Police release over 90 people arrested for breach of peace

Sunday 12 November 2023 17:54 , Tara Cobham

The 91 people who were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace in Pimlico as they tried to confront the main pro-Palestinian march have since been released, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The force said it is “normal” for those arrested in these cases to be released “once the imminent threat has passed”.

It added that those who were arrested for other matters in addition to a breach of the peace are being dealt with for those offences.

Police officers detain a man in the street close to the 'National March For Palestine' in central London on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)

Braverman says streets ‘polluted by hate’ as she doubles down on criticism of protesters

Sunday 12 November 2023 17:20 , Tara Cobham

Suella Braverman has said the streets of London are “polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” as she doubled down on her criticism of pro-Palestinian protestors despite the violent targeting of police by far-right thugs that she has been accused of inflaming.

In her first public comments since thousands of far-right hooligans descended on London to disrupt Armistice Day commemorations on Saturday, the Home Secretary condemned antisemitic chants and placards at the pro-Palestinian march and called for “further action”.

Writing on social media site X, the under-fire Home Secretary said: “The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling.

“This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”

Suella Braverman has said the streets of London are “polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” as she doubled down on her criticism of pro-Palestinian protestors (AFP via Getty Images)

Met Police issues six appeals with more expected to follow

Sunday 12 November 2023 17:18 , Tara Cobham

The Metropolitan Police has so far issued appeals in relation to six incidents in the wake of Saturday’s protests and said it expects more will follow.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led the Metropolitan Police’s operation on Saturday, said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when demonstrators go home. We have teams of officers who continue to build cases against those in custody and launch investigations into those who come to our attention when images and videos are shared on social media.

“Since the end of yesterday’s demonstration we’ve published appeals in relation to six incidents and I have no doubt there will be more to follow. Our colleagues at the British Transport Police have published a further two appeals.

“We urge anyone who has information about the identity of suspects, or who has footage or photos of further potential offences, to get in touch so we can take the appropriate action.”

Met Police confirms 145 arrests made on Saturday

Sunday 12 November 2023 16:35 , Tara Cobham

Officers made 145 arrests during the Pro-Palestinian demonstration and counter-protest by far-right groups on Saturday, said the Metropolitan Police.

The majority of those arrested were members of far-right groups.

The offences include assault, possession of weapons, criminal damage, public order, inciting racial hatred and possession of drugs.

Seven men have so far been charged and the force said investigations continue into a number of other incidents.

Seven men charged following Armistice Day protests

Sunday 12 November 2023 16:20 , Tara Cobham

The following seven people have been charged by the Metropolitan Police following the protests in London on Armistice Day.

John Harvey, 75, of Pamela Street, Hackney was charged with criminal damage. He was remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 November.

Ethan Stapely, 23, of Bradwell, Norfolk was charged with resisting arrest. He was remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 November.

Sam Fairclough, 33, of Buckley, Flintshire was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 December.

Taylor Warne, 21, of Hastingleigh, Kent was charged with possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 November.

James Buckley, 42, of Manchester, Greater Manchester was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 November.

William Duncan, 48, of Armadale, West Lothian was charged with being drunk and disorderly. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 November.

Karl Jordan, 47, of Burlington Lane, Hounslow was charged with assault on an emergency worker. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 November.

Gove thanks police after he was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Sunday 12 November 2023 16:18 , Tara Cobham

Michael Gove has thanked police after he was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Victoria station amid a day fraught with tensions over a rally and counter-protests on Armistice Day.

Footage shared on social media showed the senior Cabinet minister flanked by a large police contingent trying to keep dozens of demonstrators away from him as he passed through the London railway station on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Levelling Up Secretary said on Sunday: “I’m very grateful for so many kind messages in the last 24 hours. I’d like to thank the police for their exemplary work getting me home safely yesterday.”

Braverman U-turns to praise ‘brave’ police after day of protest violence

Sunday 12 November 2023 15:44 , Tara Cobham

Suella Braverman has made a stunning U-turn to praise “brave” police after she was accused of inflaming the far-right thugs who violently targeted officers at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

In her first public comments since thousands of hooligans descended on London to disrupt Armistice Day commemorations, the Home Secretary tweeted: “Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter-protesters in London yesterday.”

Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage. 1/3 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 12, 2023

Police appeal after incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day

Sunday 12 November 2023 15:23 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Appeals have been launched to identify five people after footage circulated online of incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day.

British Transport Police released images of four men they want to speak to after what the force say was a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo station on Saturday.

The force also released an image of a woman they want to speak to after an alleged antisemitic hate crime at Victoria station.

The 90-second video posted online of the incident at Waterloo station shows men swearing repeatedly, including shouting “terrorist f******” and “we were born in this country”.

A separate video was shared on social media which shows an argument before one person appears to shout “death to all the Jews” at Victoria station.

It comes after dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on Saturday.

Man in his 40s arrested after incident at Charing Cross Station

Sunday 12 November 2023 14:31 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

British Transport Police have arrested a man in his 40s for “racially aggravated public order offences” following an incident at Charing Cross Station on Saturday.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 40s for racially aggravated public order offences in connection with this incident - he is currently in police custody. https://t.co/8YwQSaKEAa pic.twitter.com/KhAMweBuD1 — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 12, 2023

US does not want to see firefights in Gaza hospitals

Sunday 12 November 2023 14:21 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The United States wants to avoid armed fighting inside hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which endangers the lives of civilians, and has conveyed its view to Israeli forces, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News on Sunday.

“The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire and we’ve had active consultations with the Israeli Defense Forces on this,” Sullivan told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” program.

Israel‘s army said it was ready to evacuate babies from Gaza‘s largest hospital, but Palestinian officials said people were still trapped inside it, with two newborns dead and dozens at risk from a power outage amid intense fighting nearby.

Al-Shifa and other hospitals in northern Gaza, the focus of Israel‘s month-old war to wipe out Hamas and free hostages held by the militants, are barely able to care for patients. More people are wounded daily by fierce Israeli bombardment.

Sullivan said that open-source information indicated that “Hamas is using hospitals as it uses many other civilian facilities, for command and control, for weapons storage, to house its fighters. And this is a violation of the laws of war.”

He also said the United States continues to move U.S. citizens out of Gaza.

“The gate has been open and closed. The lists have included Americans some days and not other days. But the bottom line is, today the gate is open. We are moving American citizens and their families members out,” he said.

(REUTERS)

Police release images following incident at Waterloo on Saturday

Sunday 12 November 2023 13:56 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

British Transport Police have released images following an incident at Waterloo Station on Saturday.

Do you recognise any of these individuals?



Officers are releasing this series of images following a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo Station yesterday, 11 November. pic.twitter.com/jZy60XU7iF — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 12, 2023

The blunt truth is that Suella Braverman has next to no chance of becoming Tory leader

Sunday 12 November 2023 13:43 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

If Rishi Sunak is holding back from ridding himself of his troublesome home secretary because he fears boosting her leadership campaign, he shouldn’t, John Rentoul writes:

It was a mistake for Rishi Sunak to have appointed Suella Braverman as home secretary in the first place, said Gavin Barwell, Theresa May’s former chief of staff. Indeed, so said The Independent, in its editorial at the time.

Although it depends on your definition of “mistake”. As George Osborne, another former player turned commentator, often says, the first rule in politics is to know how to count. Sunak understood that he needed to cut some deals to get his hands on the levers of power. One of those deals was with Braverman, who could deliver a small but significant group of Tory MPs, the rump of the once-feared European Research Group of Eurosceptics, which she had chaired.

Suella Braverman has next to no chance of becoming Tory leader | John Rentoul

Shapps refuses to say if Braverman will still be home secretary next week: ‘A week is a long time in politics’

Sunday 12 November 2023 13:25 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Grant Shapps has refused to say if Suella Braverman will still be home secretary next week amid growing calls for her to be sacked.

The defence secretary said “a week is a long time in politics” and he would “never make predictions about these things” as it was a matter for the prime minister.

His refusal to back Ms Braverman comes as she faces mounting pressure to quit having been accused of inciting a mob of far-right protesters to descend on London and attack police on Armistice Day.

Grant Shapps refuses to say if Braverman will still be home secretary next week

The two-minute silence of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters was done to make a point

Sunday 12 November 2023 13:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police put the number of pro-Palestine protesters in London at 300,000 while organisers claimed more than 500,000 had taken part, writes Tom Watling:

As the hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered from the US embassy, back across Vauxhall Bridge and all the way to Buckingham Palace just after 3pm on Saturday, a hush fell.

A cacophony of chants subsided as demonstrators were asked to use Armistice Day to remember the thousands who have died in Gaza over the past five weeks, many of whom are children.

Husam Zumlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, told those gathered that the march was “a reminder that it is only once the guns fall silent that peace can be achieved”.

“Today we remember those who lost their lives in war and we remember those who are still falling today,” he said.

The two-minute silence of pro-Palestinian protesters was done to make a point

‘From the river to the sea’: Why a 6-word phrase sparks fury and passion over the Israel-Hamas war

Sunday 12 November 2023 12:55 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” pro-Palestinian activists from London to Rome and Washington chanted in the volatile aftermath of Israel’s bloodiest day. Adopting or defending it can be costly for public figures, such as U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who was censured by the House on Tuesday.

But like so much of the Mideast conflict, what the phrase means depends on who is telling the story — and which audience is hearing it.

Read more here:

‘From the river to the sea’: Why a 6-word phrase sparks fury and passion

Beatings, threats at gunpoint and fleeing in terror: Inside the most aggressive West Bank land grab in 50 years

Sunday 12 November 2023 12:40 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Bel Trew visits villages in the occupied West Bank and hears harrowing tales of settler violence in which Palestinian families describe being forced from their homes – in what human rights groups say is the single biggest land grab since Israel captured the region in 1967:

The man in Israeli military uniform sliced off Mohamed’s clothes with a knife, urinated on him, and then, after relentlessly beating him, tried to rape him with a stick. He details the assault that took place in the village of Wadi al-Siq, about 20 miles northeast of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.

Mohamed Mattar, 46, a Palestinian activist and humanitarian, had come to this Bedouin community to assist 30 Palestinian families that lived there. They appealed for help as attacks by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank had surged and become dangerously violent in the aftermath of Hamas’s brutal attack in southern Israel on 7 October.

Inside the most aggressive West Bank land grab in more than 50 years

Gaza’s Al Ahli Hospital ‘runs out of blood'

Sunday 12 November 2023 12:24 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

British Palestinian Dr Ghassan Abu-Sitta said Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza has “run out of blood”.

Posting online from Gaza, he said: “We have run out of blood at Al Ahli hosital. Our wounded are dieing after surgery because we cant transfuse them.”

We have run out of blood at Al Ahli hosital. Our wounded are dieing after surgery because we cant transfuse them — Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) November 12, 2023

Watch: King Charles lays wreath at Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

Sunday 12 November 2023 11:58 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain