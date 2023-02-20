Suella Braverman 'not satisfied' with Nicola Bulley police force

Nicola Bulley went missing three weeks ago

The Home Secretary has revealed she is "not wholly satisfied" with the police response over why Nicola Bulley's personal medical information was released.

Suella Braverman had demanded answers last week from Lancashire Constabulary over why it revealed that Ms Bulley, a mother-of-two, has struggled with alcohol and the perimenopause.

The force initially told the public in a press conference last Wednesday that the 45-year-old, who has been missing since January 27, has "individual vulnerabilities” which classify her as "high risk" -- without divulging any further details.

Amid pressure to explain what they meant, officers later disclosed as part of their beleaguered 24-day search for the mortgage adviser that Ms Bulley has had "some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause".

Lancashire Police's statement, which was released with the family's knowledge, added that "these struggles had resurfaced over recent months" and "caused some real challenges for Paul and the family".

Suella Braverman asked the force questions directly - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The force accepted "it is an unusual step for us to take to go into this level of detail about someone’s private life".

Ms Bulley's family added in their own statement: "Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her."

The police disclosure sparked a backlash from victims' groups, with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressing "concern" and Ms Braverman taking the rare step of "asking the force for an explanation".

Asked for an update on what answers she received, Ms Braverman said “I raised those concerns with the chief constable – I wasn’t wholly satisfied, I have to say, with some of the responses I got but it is a matter for the police themselves.”

Police are continuing to patrol the River Wyre banks on Monday after a body was found - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A body, as yet unidentified, was found on Sunday in the River Wyre less than a mile from where Ms Bulley went missing, prompting further questions over how dive teams missed it for three weeks.

Story continues

The Lancashire force is facing three inquiries into its investigation and decision to publish the medical details.

An internal probe has been opened, while the Information Commissioner has launched its own probe which has the power to fine the force, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is considering a case.

Ms Braverman added that "we must just let the investigation conclude, and then we will see what the investigations and inquiries come back with" and her "deepest thoughts and sympathies" are with the family.

Peter Lawson, Lancashire Police's assistant chief constable, had defended the decision to release the details to avoid “commentary, speculation [and] some criticism”.

However, ex-senior detectives accused the force of "victim-blaming" and allowing TikTok rumours to "dictate" its communication strategy, while Dame Vera Baird, the former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales has said, said it was “as sexist as it comes”.