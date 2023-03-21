Suella Braverman rejects description of Met Police as ‘institutionally racist’

Suella Braverman gives her reaction in the Commons on Tuesday to Baroness Casey's withering review into the Met Police - Andy Bailey/AFP

Suella Braverman has rejected the description of the Metropolitan Police as “institutionally racist” saying the term is “politically charged”.

The Home Secretary made the remarks after Baroness Casey delivered a withering review into Britain's biggest force, in which she concluded it not only had a problem with ingrained racism, but also sexism, misogyny and homophobia.

But a row has erupted over the use of the phrase “institutional racism”, which was first levelled at the Met 24-years ago in the Macpherson report that followed the murder of black teenager, Stephen Lawrence.

While accepting there was racism, sexism and homophobia in his force, Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, said he would not use the phrase “institutional” because it meant different things to different people.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Home Secretary told MPs: “I agree with Sir Mark Rowley. It is not a helpful term to use.

“It is an ambiguous, contested and politically charged term that is much misused and risks making it harder for officers to win back the trust of communities."

Downing Street also declined to label the Metropolitan Police as institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There's clearly significant instances of racism, misogyny, and homophobia listed out in the report, which are shocking to the public.

"We think the most important thing is action that is taken as a result of this important work, rather than focusing on terminology."

But Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, urged the Government to accept the findings in full, saying it was vital if reform was ever to be achieved.

Lady Casey expressed disappointment that the Met had not accepted the term, but said she would judge the force on its actions in the coming weeks and months.

Baroness Lawrence, the mother of Stephen, accused the Met of being “rotten to the core” and said little had changed in the Met since her son’s murder in 1993.

She said: "It comes as no surprise to me that the report from Baroness Casey has found that the Metropolitan Police is riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia.

“My suspicion that racism played a critical part in the failure of the Metropolitan Police to properly investigate my son's death in 1993 was borne out by the Macpherson report.

"Since then, despite repeated reassurances that the Metropolitan Police had learned lessons from its failures, discrimination in every form is clearly rampant in its ranks. It is not, and has never been, a case of a few 'bad apples' within the Metropolitan Police. It is rotten to the core.”

Met is 'broken'

Lady Casey’s review, which was published on Tuesday, accused the Met of being “broken” and said the force had lost the trust and consent of the people it was supposed to keep safe.

It was commissioned following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, by serving Met officer, Wayne Couzens.

Examples of bullying, racism, misogyny and homophobia that were documented in the 363-page review laid bare the scale of the crisis in Britain’s biggest force.

Baroness Casey arrives at the Queen Elizabeth ll Conference Centre in London on Monday for a press briefing on her report into the Met Police - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

The report also concluded that the Met was badly letting down victims of crime, especially women and children.

Sir Mark described the findings as “disturbing”, “upsetting” and “heartbreaking” and went on: "To be part of an organisation that has let individuals down so badly is deeply upsetting. And that's where part of my own motivation comes from.

"Because we have to right this wrong. We have to deal with these cultural problems. And the vast majority of my colleagues are up for this."

But Ken Marsh, the head of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, warned that the report would further dishearten those whose morale was already at rock bottom.

He said: "We absolutely accept the findings but we have to be a little bit careful here. Are we saying every Met Police officer is racist and homophobic? That is quite dangerous."

He added: "Met colleagues are on their knees. We have a broken force, they are just leaving in their droves. Without police you don't have society. You have a lawless society.”

Met is 'hugely damaged'

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, conceded that trust in the Met has been "hugely damaged".

Asked whether he believed his daughters could trust the police in London he said: "Of course we need the answer to that question to be yes. Clearly at the moment trust in the police has been hugely damaged by the things that we've discovered over the past year.

“Ultimately I want both my daughters to grow up in a society in which not only do they have real trust in the police, it's just fundamentally safe."

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, described the publication of the review as "one of the darkest days in the history of the Met”.

Mr Khan said: "We police by consent in our country. If the public has no confidence in the police they're not going to come forward and report a crime.

"They're not going to come forward and be a witness to a crime to ensure there's a prosecution, they're not going to come forward and join the police.

"So it's in all of our interests to make sure that the police service changes, root and branch."

But Ms Braverman accused Mr Khan of having a “dysfunctional relationship” with the Metropolitan Police and has said he must bear some responsibility for the failings.