Suella Braverman was sacked for being right

Suella Braverman seems to have been sacked for following Conservative policy and principles too loudly for the refined tastes and sensitivities of the Prime Minister.

At every election since 2010, when led by David Cameron, the Tories have promised to reduce migration. This has not happened – both legal and illegal immigration have spiralled with a net 606,000 people arriving legally last year. This is not any longer because of the European Union; it is a conscious decision of policy makers egged on by the Treasury that is in hoc to the error prone Office of Budget Responsibility.

Suella wanted to stop this and would not agree to continue with a loose legal migration policy and she was opposed to any concessions being given in trade deals that would weaken controls. She also recognised that if the small boats are to be stopped then the country may need to leave the European Convention on Human Rights. No doubt on Wednesday, when the Supreme Court rules, she would have reiterated her view in support for implementing Government policy; one of the Prime Minister’s five pledges no less. Instead, she has been replaced by a new Home Secretary who has stated publicly that he does not want to leave the Convention and a Foreign Secretary who is a committed European. Clearly, the grubby business of delivering policies that are distasteful in Europe’s hallowed halls is a sackable offence.

Suella opposed anti-Semitic marches and asked the police to be even-handed. Most Conservatives would consider these views fairly routine – indeed Sir Robert Peel, the founder of the police, wanted an independent and even-handed constabulary. Yet Suella’s demand was seen as a challenge to the woke culture at the Metropolitan Police and other forces, best illustrated by the difference in policing of the Sarah Everard vigil and the Marxist Black Lives Matter protests. The Prime Minister does not seem to disagree with this and bravely summoned the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, to have a nice chat about it last week. Suella, on the other hand, wrote a forthright article for The Times, boldly proclaiming the responsibilities of the police. Once again, the rarefied air of the high table was sullied by Suella’s frankness, so she had to go.

Regrettably, with her departure, the Government is no longer going to be serious about tackling immigration. It wills the end but is not strong enough to apply the means. Legal migration could be controlled by ministerial direction. It does not need primary legislation but could be tightened by a series of regulations or statutory instruments. Illegal migration will not be dealt with while we obey the ECHR so who will now argue this case?

The sacking of Suella Braverman removes a champion of orthodox conservative policy that is popular in the country. This applies to the marches as much as it does to migration. Protest is part of freedom of speech and must be protected but hatred, violence and anti-Semitism are not. Those who join such people must ask themselves about the company they keep and the Police needs to regain the confidence of the bulk of the population by controlling these events properly.

Many Tories will view this reshuffle and feel that the Prime Minister does not want to deal with their concerns. He is too effete to care enough about these issues, the ones that voters mind about so much. Perhaps after the populism of Boris Johnson there is now almost an anti-populism. Unfortunately, this sensitivity does not extend to the simple good manners of sacking Suella in person. In a departure from the normal conventions of public life, Suella was fired over the telephone by a Prime Minister who may have found the prospect of meeting the Boadicea of our times a little too intimidating.

