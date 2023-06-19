Suella Braverman urges police to ‘ramp up’ use of stop and search despite racism claims

Police search a suspect in Southwark, London - Victoria Jones/PA

Police must “ramp up” their use of stop and search powers to combat knife crime - despite complaints that it disproportionately targets young black men, Suella Braverman will tell chief constables.

In a letter to all 43 forces in England and Wales, the Home Secretary will say the measure is critical to tackling knife crime, which is disproportionately more likely to claim the lives of young black men.

She will cite data which found that 31 of the 99 victims aged under 25 who died in knife attacks in the year to March 2022 were black.

Mrs Braverman wants to counter the “cultural timidity” around stop and search and challenge the notion that police are institutionally racist, according to sources.

Her call will be allied to new “safeguards”, to be written into law, requiring police forces to consult with communities if they plan to impose blanket “section 60” stop and search orders in local areas and publish data on every use of the tactic, including a racial breakdown.

She also wants police to be quicker in releasing publicly body-worn video of officers involved in searches to prevent rumours on social media running out of control in communities.

The move follows a 21 per cent increase in the number of knife and offensive weapon offences recorded by police from 37,706 in the year to September 2021 to 45,639 in the year to September 2022.

Mrs Braverman will also cite new Home Office data showing half of the 100,000 weapons removed from the streets by police since 2019 were seized in stop and searches by officers.

She said: “Carrying weapons is a scourge on our society. And anyone doing so is risking their own lives as well as the lives of those around them. This dangerous culture must be brought to a stop.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman - Joe Giddens/PA

“My first priority is to keep the public safe and people who insist on carrying a weapon must know that there will be consequences.

“The police have my full support to ramp up the use of stop and search, wherever necessary, to prevent violence and save more lives.

“Every death from knife crime is a tragedy. That’s why I also back the police in tackling this blight in communities which are disproportionately affected, such as among young black males.

“We need to do everything in our power to crack down on this violence.”

The fall and rise of stop and search

Her comments echo a similar appeal by Sir Mark Rowley before he took up his position as Metropolitan Police commissioner.

He warned that the force had relied too heavily on stop and search without building support for its use from the communities that most needed it.

“This is compounded by a failure to correct the misleading narrative about stop and search claiming that some communities are subject to higher levels of it than others,” he wrote for a report by the think tank Policy Exchange.

“The real injustice is that young black men are nine times more likely to die of homicide in London than young white men, with this figure rising to 24 times more likely across the UK as a whole.”

Research suggests black people are up to nine times more likely to be stopped and searched by police.

The number of stops and searches fell from a peak of 1.2 million a year in 2012 after then Home Secretary Theresa May criticised police for damaging relations with the black community by over-using the tactic.

She placed restrictions on its use which led to stop and searches plummeting to a low of around 250,000 in 2017/18.

Home secretaries Sajid Javid and Priti Patel lifted those restrictions, which led to the number of searches doubling to 526,000 in the year to March 2022.

Ministers have also introduced new measures such as Serious Violence Reduction Orders where officers can stop and automatically search those already convicted of knife offences.

This is counterbalanced by plans for a national model of local panels charged with reviewing the use of stop and search in their communities, using randomly selected records and footage of incidents, before then providing feedback to their local force.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.