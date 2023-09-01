Suella Braverman: Woke police are damaging public trust

Suella Braverman said there had been an ‘unacceptable rise’ in police taking a side on controversial issues - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Public confidence in the police is being “eroded and needlessly damaged” because of officers who are “politicised” and “partisan”, the Home Secretary has warned.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Suella Braverman revealed that she had instructed Andy Cooke, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, to investigate the “unacceptable rise” in police taking a side on controversial issues and report back to her.

She said she feared that “pandering to politically correct causes” was distracting police from fighting crime, and has written to chief constables in England and Wales expressing her concerns.

It comes in the wake of rows over “woke” policing, including a “hate incident” recorded by officers after an autistic boy accidentally damaged a copy of the Koran, and police investigating tweets by feminists voicing gender-critical views.

Mrs Braverman said: “In recent years, we’ve seen an unacceptable rise in police partisanship and the police straying into politically-contested areas.”

Highlighting issues such as police referring to self-identifying trans rapists as “she” or “her” and officers taking the knee at Black Lives Matter demonstrations or dancing with protesters, she said: “Some of these examples that I’ve mentioned are having an insidious effect on public confidence.

“Police deserve respect, they deserve public confidence – but in too many instances that confidence has been eroded and needlessly damaged.”

Mrs Braverman also revealed that she was “very concerned” about the level of violence at Notting Hill Carnival this year, saying she wanted police to assess what more could be done to make the event safer.

She said victims of theft were being let down, told middle-class cocaine users that they were killing people, and said she supported the idea of every community having a named police officer.

The Home Secretary revealed she had been called the “p-word” in the street in the past, but said she did not believe that Britain was a racist country and warned police forces against declaring themselves “institutionally racist”.

“When I see police chiefs at some forces declaring that they are institutionally racist, I think they should be more concerned about tackling knife crime, catching burglars and stopping antisocial behaviour,” she said. “It’s not a helpful term and doesn’t do anything for the public who the police are there to serve.”

Her comments come at the end of a week in which the Government has sought to highlight its efforts to fight crime.

It announced an agreement by police forces to investigate all crimes where there is a reasonable line of inquiry, new laws to make it easier for police chiefs to sack officers found guilty of gross misconduct, and legislation to force criminals to appear at their sentencing hearings.

Mrs Braverman said she was “at pains” to stress her “gratitude, admiration and thanks” to the vast majority of officers for their bravery and “hard work”, but added that it was her duty to ensure taxpayers’ money was not being wasted on “initiatives that are not meeting the priorities that the public expect of the police”.

“I’ve instructed the chief inspector to look more closely at this issue and to see what effect it’s having on public confidence on perceptions with the police and effectiveness,” she told The Telegraph.

Mrs Braverman added that police should not appease politically-contested views, adding: “So, for example, when a child accidentally scuffs a Koran, the police should not be investigating that as a crime in an attempt to engage with communities. We don’t have blasphemy laws in England and Wales, and it’s not the police’s job to enforce non-existent religious blasphemy laws.”

She insisted that “in no instance” was it biologically or legally right for a rapist to be described as “she”, as police forces have done in some cases.

“Not only is that wrong because a woman cannot legally be a rapist, but also it’s grossly insensitive and insulting to the victims of rape who are biological women,” she said.

Mrs Braverman said forces should not be “policing tweets which express gender-critical views, or turning up to arrest someone who says a man can’t be a woman”. Those with gender-critical views believe biological sex cannot be changed.

She said officers waving the Pride rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBT+ community, police cars in Pride colours, or police taking the knee at Black Lives Matter events were “unacceptable expressions of partisanship”.

Instead, she said police should adopt “strict neutrality even if that may mean offending some parts of society”.

Mrs Braverman also disclosed that the Home Office had axed all contracts with Stonewall, which campaigns on LGBT issues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.