When Suella said multiculturalism has failed, this is exactly what she meant

When Suella Braverman declared last month that multiculturalism had failed, liberal commentators rubbished her. Of course multiculturalism hadn’t failed. Why, the Home Secretary was living proof of its success. She was the daughter of two immigrants. And now here she was, occupying one of the highest offices in the land. A clear triumph for multiculturalism.

Or so these liberal commentators tried to argue. Yet they’d completely misunderstood what Mrs Braverman was saying. If they still don’t get it, perhaps they could reflect on the scenes in certain British cities over the weekend, after the terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel. Because those scenes perfectly illustrate her point.

On Saturday, Rachel Riley, the star of Countdown, was in Acton in West London when she witnessed something disturbing. “I just passed two cars driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party,” she wrote on social media.

Then, on Sunday, as hundreds of pro-Palestine activists marched through Manchester, one attendee said she was “full of joy [and] pride” at what had happened. And, at a similar demonstration in Brighton, a woman described Hamas’s attacks as “beautiful and inspiring”.

Which brings me back to Suella Braverman’s speech. When she criticised “multiculturalism”, she was not criticising the countless immigrants who, like her own parents, have happily integrated into British society. She was criticising those who haven’t integrated. Those, in fact, who refuse to integrate, and who actively reject British values. Or, in the Home Secretary’s phrase, those who are “in the society but not of the society”.

The scenes from the weekend make Mrs Braverman’s point for her. Here, before our eyes, were people who apparently have so little respect for British values that they will saunter out into the streets of this country and joyfully salute atrocities perpetrated by a gang of Middle Eastern terrorists proscribed by our Government.

I do appreciate that “British values” is not an easy term to define. We can debate whether or not it means “fair play”, “respect for the rule of law” and a near-pathological obsession with Paddington Bear. I would argue, however, that it does not encompass the gleeful cheering of rape and murder.

How to lose weight... the woke way

Each January, the bestseller lists are flooded with fad diet books, promising us that we can be slim without having to give up our favourite treats. Sadly, however, any such hopes are bound to be dashed.

Or so I thought – until now.

The revelation struck me while I was reading an ad posted by a university in Canada. Academics at Queen’s University, Ontario are organising a PhD project on “historical marginalisation” in “outdoor culture” (hiking, camping and so on). The project’s objective, explains the ad, is to “amplify the work of traditionally marginalised groups who (re)claim space in outdoor culture”, and to “challenge dominant narratives that reproduce the white heteropatriarchy”.

To this end, the organisers wish to recruit two students, at $12,000 CDN a year. And, to reflect the “historical marginalisation” theme, those students must come from one or more of the following minorities. “Black, Indigenous and People of Colour”, “non-gender-conforming”, “disabled” – and “those who identify as fat”.

It was this last item on the list that fascinated me. Previously, I’d always assumed that you either were fat, or you weren’t. I didn’t realise that that fat was something you could simply “identify as”.

But then, in our wonderfully inclusive new world, I suppose it makes perfect sense. Nowadays, all identities must be respected and affirmed. So, if you say you identify as fat, everyone must agree that you are fat. In which case, presumably, thin students can apply for the roles in the “historical marginalisation” project – and, as long as they say they’re fat, they cannot be rejected.

This is an exciting thought. Because, if a thin person can identify as fat, then a fat person can identify as thin. Which is wonderful news for the overweight. From now on, any time a doctor tells you that you’re morbidly obese, you can indignantly retort that you identify as skinny – and then report the doctor to the General Medical Council for cruelly mis-sizing you.

The fad diet industry, meanwhile, will be overjoyed about this glorious breakthrough. Because it means that, at long last, it won’t be dishonest to tell people that they can be slim without having to give up their favourite treats.

That’s why, in January, I’ll be publishing my surefire bestseller, The Deacon Diet – in which I spend 400 pages telling the reader to identify as Kate Moss.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.