SUEZ Asia joins The Alliance to End Plastic Waste in ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP effort to rid the world of litter

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUEZ Asia is partnering with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to extend its efforts to lessen the impact of litter on the environment. In celebration of World Cleanup Day 2020, SUEZ Asia will participate in the global initiative ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP to remove litter.

Volunteers can download the Litterati app, then use the camera in the Litterati app to take photos of the litter collected.

As a founding member of the international Alliance to End Plastic Waste, and part of Thailand's Public Private Partnership for Sustainable Plastic and Waste Management (PPP Plastics Thailand), SUEZ will mobilize 9,000 employees in Southeast Asia and China to support the campaign and demonstrate our commitment to protect the oceans.

As a leading player in the recycling of plastics, SUEZ deals with waste plastic every day to give it a new lease of life through collection, sorting, treatment, and recycling. On a global level, the Group processes nearly 400,000 tonnes of plastic waste across nine specialist facilities in Europe and produces 150,000 tonnes of circular polymers each year. Most recently, it has built a plastic recycling plant in Thailand that is currently under trial run. It is the largest Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plastic recycling facility in the country to help address its rising plastic packaging waste.

"We encourage SUEZ's employees, partners and individuals to participate and spread the word about the campaign. Our actions will help create a positive change in the effort to rid the planet of litter," said Antoine Grange, CEO of Recycling and Recovery, SUEZ Asia. "Litter in the environment is a global challenge with local solutions, and we're committed to safely joining together to reduce waste in our communities."

Beginning on World Cleanup Day 2020 and extending for the ensuing two weeks, volunteers from the Alliance, employees of participating member and non-member companies, partners and individuals will rally to eliminate marine litter.

Litterati, winner of the Alliance and Plug and Play's incubator program, developed the app to unite participants. It allows for pickup efforts to be monitored with concrete data using artificial intelligence technology to identify the litter captured in geo-tagged photos. To participate, download Litterati (App Store/Google Play Store) to enter the code "CLEAN".

In addition, TED-Ed has created virtual lesson plans and videos about litter in the environment.

"The scale of the global litter challenge can feel daunting, but growing participation in World Cleanup Day has demonstrated that individuals are eager to do their part," said Jacob Duer, President and CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste. "Through the ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP, the Alliance and our members are determined to further reduce litter in our mission to end plastic waste in the environment."

About SUEZ in Asia

With a strong presence of 60+ years in Southeast Asia and 40+ years in Greater China, SUEZ is a preferred partner in helping authorities and industrial clients develop water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries to optimize their resource management and strengthen their environment and economic performances. With 9,000+ employees and 70+ joint ventures with local partners, the Group has built 500+ water and wastewater plants, with 32+ million people benefiting from our water and waste services. Today, SUEZ is recognized as one of the most influential companies and a service benchmark in leading the region's environmental industry. We operate China's first PPP water contract in Macau, one of Asia's largest hazardous waste treatment facilities in Shanghai, as well as a plastic recycling plant in Thailand. It is also a leader in Hong Kong's waste management industry and delivers environmental services to 20 industrial parks.

About the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is an international nonprofit organization partnering with government, environmental and economic development NGOs and communities around the world to address the challenge to end plastic waste in the environment. Through programs and partnerships, the Alliance focuses on solutions in four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and clean up. As of August 2020, the Alliance has nearly 50 member companies and supporters representing global companies and organizations across the plastic value chain. For more information, visit: www.endplasticwaste.org

About Litterati

Litterati is on a mission to eradicate litter. Now in 165 countries, the Litterati community identifies, maps, and collects waste, resulting in an Open Litter Database - the largest of its kind. They are backed by the National Science Foundation and have been highlighted at TED .

About TED-Ed

TED-Ed is TED's youth and education initiative. TED-Ed's mission is to spark and celebrate the ideas of teachers and students around the world. Everything we do supports learning — from producing a growing library of original animated videos, to providing an international platform for teachers to create their own interactive lessons, to helping curious students around the globe bring TED to their schools and gain presentation literacy skills, to celebrating innovative leadership within TED-Ed's global network of over 600,000 teachers. TED-Ed has grown from an idea worth spreading into an award-winning education platform that serves millions of teachers and students around the world every week.

