The Suez Canal blockage explored in numbers

Mary-Ann Russon - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read
Tug boats working on the Ever Given on Saturday night
Tug boats working on the Ever Given on Saturday night

Suez Canal officials are continuing efforts to dislodge a stranded mega-container ship for the sixth day in a row.

While the situation has spurred many jokes on social media, it is the source of much worry and frustration for the global shipping industry.

Countless businesses with goods on the ship or other vessels stuck in the tailback are on tenterhooks.

We take a look at the key numbers involved in the operation.

The numbers are big

The Ever Given is 400m-long (1,312ft) and weighs 200,000 tonnes, with a maximum capacity of 20,000 containers. It is currently carrying 18,300 containers.

Graphic of the Ever Given
Graphic of the Ever Given

The ship is operated by Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine and is one of the world's largest container vessels.

It has been stranded since Tuesday, after running aground and becoming lodged sideways across the waterway. At first a gust of wind was thought to be to blame .

The wind speed at the time was recorded at 40 knots, but the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) told reporters that this is not the only reason for the ship becoming stranded.

An investigation would be needed to determine whether technical or human errors occurred, the authority added.

As of Sunday, there were 369 ships stuck in a tailback waiting to pass through the 193km (120-mile) canal on either side of the blockage.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 145,200 social interactions on Twitter using the #SuezBLOCKED hashtag and at least 133,000 shares, according to real-time analysis by brand monitoring platform BrandMentions.

How are efforts to free the ship going?

On Saturday, 14 tugboats pulled and pushed the Ever Given at high tide to try to dislodge it and were able to move the ship "30 degrees from left and right".

Egypt&#39;s Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie
Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie addresses reporters at a press conference on Saturday

The SCA said in a statement that dredgers had so far shifted 27,000 cubic metres of sand, to a depth of 18m (59ft).

"The rudder was not moving and it is now moving, the propeller is working now, there was no water underneath the bow, and now there is water under it, and yesterday there was a 4m (13ft) deviation in the bow and the stern," SCA's chairman General Osama Rabie told Egyptian state TV.

However, in a possible complication, SCA sources quoted by Reuters news agency said that a mass of rock had been discovered under the bow of the ship.

Sunday's attempt to free the Ever Given was postponed - according to the SCA, the next favourable times for refloating the ship will be during high tide, at 11:42 local time (09:42 GMT) on Monday and early Tuesday morning at 00:08.

How much is the blockage costing?

About 12% of global trade, around one million barrels of oil and roughly 8% of liquefied natural gas pass through the canal each day.

General Rabie told reporters on Saturday that the Canal's revenues were taking a $14-$15m (£10.2m-£10.9m) hit for each day that the blockage continues.

This is despite the fact that the canal opened an older channel to try to get more ships through.

Prior to the pandemic, trade passing through the Suez Canal contributed to 2% of Egypt's GDP, according to Moody's.

Map showing alternative route for shipping while Suez Canal blocked
Map showing alternative route for shipping while Suez Canal blocked

Separately, data from shipping journal Lloyd's List shows the stranded ship is holding up an estimated $9.6bn of trade along the waterway each day. That equates to $400m and 3.3 million tonnes of cargo an hour, or $6.7m a minute.

Looking at the bigger picture, German insurer Allianz said on Friday its analysis showed the blockage could cost global trade between $6bn to $10bn a week and reduce annual trade growth by 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points.

And shipping broker Braemar ACM told the Wall Street Journal that the cost of renting some vessels to ship cargo to and from Asia and the Middle East jumped 47% this week to $2.2m.

Some vessels are being rerouted to avoid the Suez Canal. That is adding around eight days to their total journeys.

Countless businesses are affected

The Suez Canal blockage doesn't just affect the global shipping industry or the Egyptian economy - countless businesses, from domestic transport providers to retailers, supermarkets and manufacturers are also impacted.

Suez Canal. [ 1869 waterway first opened ],[ 2015 canal expanded to include a 22 mile parallel channel ],[ 120 miles long ],[ 205 m wide ],[ 24 m deep ], Source: Source: Suez Canal Authority, Image: A container ship sailing through Egypt&#39;s Suez Canal on 17 November 2019
Suez Canal. [ 1869 waterway first opened ],[ 2015 canal expanded to include a 22 mile parallel channel ],[ 120 miles long ],[ 205 m wide ],[ 24 m deep ], Source: Source: Suez Canal Authority, Image: A container ship sailing through Egypt's Suez Canal on 17 November 2019

The true damage and cost is difficult to evaluate until the ship is freed and trade resumes, but many firms will have to make critical decisions if the blockage continues for another week.

British firms told the BBC on Friday that they were still waiting to find out when goods are likely to arrive.

If the situation at the Suez Canal continues, some firms will have to pay to order more goods and have them sent over by air freight, which costs at least three times more.

Recommended Stories

  • An unusually high 'spring' tide might help refloat the Ever Given on the Suez Canal, reports say

    The Ever Given, which has blocked the waterway for several days, may benefit from an unusually high spring tide in the Suez Canal on Monday.

  • AP Top Stories March 28 P

    Here's the latest for Sunday March 28th: Families wait at port for people who fled violence in Mozambique; Tug boats rush to aid massive ship stuck in Suez Canal; Caravan in Cuba urges US to lift embargo; Palm Sunday marked with travel restrictions around Madrid. (March 28)

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A skyscraper-sized ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal. Storms slam Southern states. It’s the weekend’s biggest news.

  • Traffic snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County after deadly crash

    Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Crews intensify work to free the ship blocking the Suez Canal

    Footage released by the Suez Canal Authority on Sunday showed increased dredging and drilling around the Ever Given, as crews worked to deepen the canal directly around the ship in order to get it floating.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Suez Canal: Ever Given remains stuck for fifth day as more than 320 ships wait in queue

    Efforts fail to free the 400m-long vessel at high tide on Saturday

  • Colin Montgomerie criticises slow play as Horschel and Scheffler reach final

    It took Scottie Scheffler and Matt Kuchar four hours and eight minutes to complete their match.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it could also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV.

  • Satellite Images Show Just How Bad The Suez Canal Traffic Jam Is Becoming

    The backlog of boats is clearly visible from space.

  • Suez Canal blockage could intensify shipping delays, lead to shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other consumer goods

    A cargo ship's blockage of the Suez Canal could worsen shipping snarls and spark shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other products.

  • Chewy, Walgreens, Lululemon, Micron, BioNTech and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings reports from Chewy, Lululemon, McCormick, Micron, Walgreens, and CarMax. Plus, jobs Friday, manufacturing PMIs, and consumer confidence data.

  • Salvage Squad Set to Unload Suez Ship Box by 40-Foot Box

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The company battling to dislodge a ship that’s blocking the Suez Canal said a crane will arrive at the location this weekend to begin the painstaking process of removing some of the vessel’s cargo in a bid to help it refloat.The Ever Given, a 400-meter long container ship with almost $1 billion of cargo on board, jammed itself fast into the banks of the waterway on Tuesday, and estimates for it to be freed have now risen to over a week. Tug boats and dredgers have made a little progress, but the urgent need to restart the canal means thousands of the carrier’s steel boxes need removing as soon as possible so that the carrier sits higher in the water.“We are awaiting the arrival of a crane with which we can lift containers from the ship,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the salvage team SMIT, said on Dutch television on Friday. “We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.”The pressure is on to get the ship floated and out of the way as soon as possible. The blockage is holding up something like 10% of global trade and a swath of imports that are critical to Europe’s supply chains and industry. Scores of ships have already decided to go the long way around -- passing the southern tip of Africa -- also depriving Egypt of vital revenue.PrecedentThere is precedent for a lightering operation. Back in November 2004, another vessel, this time a Suezmax-class oil tanker named Tropic Brilliance, ran aground after mechanical problems in the canal, wedging itself across the conduit in a similar way to the Ever Given. Canal authorities were forced to close the canal. In an almost carbon copy of events over the past three days, tugboats tried to use their immense pulling power to free the tanker, which was carrying 85,000 tons of fuel oil, but those efforts failed.Ultimately, salvage experts brought another tanker alongside, the El Nabila, and transferred roughly 22,000 tons of cargo. On the third day of the grounding, and lighter after the transfer, tugboats were able to free the Tropic Brilliance and reopen the canal. The grounding triggered what, until then, was one of the longest closures of the waterway in years.But lightering the Ever Given will be a different matter. The boxship can carry 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers. If salvage experts need to move the same proportion of cargo as they did to free the Tropic Brilliance, it would entail physically removing, one by one, about a quarter of the boxes, an operation that will take days.Helicopter OptionAnother option mooted for this lightering process was to deploy powerful helicopters that could take off the boxes -- each one potentially holding up to 22 tons of cargo. They would be hugely expensive, costing an upfront fee and an hourly rate that can get up to $20,000, according Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, a company that offers salvage services. He declined to comment about Ever Given specifically.Air lifting could only be performed by a special type of aircraft called sky-crane helicopters that are able to haul loads of 25,000 pounds (about 12.5 tons), according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.“It is concerning that they haven’t gotten her out yet,” said Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence. “If there’s news that the hull has been breached, or they need to evacuate the boxes to get her free, then it’s a big-time problem.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • Trans woman accuses TSA of targeting her at airport security

    Model and activist Rosalynne Montoya also posted how TSA can treat trans people better

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Stockton mass vaccination hub delayed over low COVID-19 vaccine supply

    A mass vaccination hub in Stockton is being delayed due to there being fewer COVID-19 doses than expected, according to officials with Kaiser Permanente. The hub was initially scheduled to open Tuesday at the Stockton Arena. See more above.

  • Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl with husband Matthew Koma

    Hilary Duff hinted at the birth on Friday with an Instagram post, but officially confirmed her newborn's birth on Saturday.