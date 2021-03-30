Suez canal pilots and crew under scrutiny as Ever Given investigators search for cause of grounding

People watch as the container ship 'Ever Given' is refloated, unblocking the Suez Canal - Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images Europe

Experts boarded the Ever Given container ship on Tuesday to investigate why it ran aground in the Suez canal, causing a maritime traffic jam estimated to have cost billions of dollars to global trade.

Over 300 vessels were still waiting to transit the crucial waterway on Tuesday after convoys of ships sailed through overnight once the Panama-flagged Ever Given was freed on Monday afternoon, six days after running aground amid high winds and a dust storm.

With dozens of ships diverted on a weeks-long detour around Africa, billions of dollars of cargo delayed – including perishable goods and livestock – and disruption to just-in-time supply chains predicted to last for months, legal experts predicted costly litigation ahead as affected parties seek to minimise their losses.

With colossal amounts of money involved, the case illustrates how global shipping companies are increasingly putting more eggs in fewer baskets with ever-increasing container ship capacity.

“There’s a huge accumulation of risk,” said Jai Sharma, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co, who estimated the value of the Ever Given in the region of $110-130 million and its cargo at $450-500 million.

While the blockage held up an estimated £6.5 billion in global trade every day, it also cost Egypt $12 million to $15 million in toll fees every day the waterway was closed.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will charge the Ever Given for damage to the canal and the cost of the rescue effort. It has also imposed fines in the past. “I’m sure the shipowners will be charged a lot,” said Mr Sharma, suggesting the final bill would be in millions of dollars.

While investigators will question the two Egyptian pilots from the SCA who were aboard the Ever Given, legal responsibility for the navigation of a ship usually rests with its master.

How high tides and tugboats helped to free the Ever Given container ship

But other parties that incurred losses will face greater difficulties in making claims against the Ever Given’s Japanese owners.

“To establish that there’s a duty of care owed to third party ships and third party cargo is a significant hurdle,” Mr Sharma told The Telegraph.

Beyond that, proving whether a duty of care was breached and whether losses were proximate enough to claim are further legal barriers.

“Some vessels were hundreds of miles from Suez which then rerouted, they will presumably incur significant costs but were far removed from the site,” Mr Sharma said.

There are also likely to be claims between companies whose goods on delayed vessels are delivered late and their onward customers.

“The challenge with modern global supply chains is that they are very long and very complex, if one part of that supply chain goes down that can have a ripple effect through the whole chain”, said Matthew Taylor, a dispute resolution partner at Eversheds Sutherland law firm.

Delays can be transmitted and magnified through lengthy supply chains, where at each rung contracts are now likely to miss delivery deadlines.

“It’s like a domino effect and you’ll see deadlines missed down the line,” Mr Taylor told The Telegraph. “Where that gets complicated, litigious and difficult is that each of those contracts may be in different jurisdictions around the world, giving rise to multiple claims in multiple jurisdictions.”

It is inevitable that parties may try and pass liability along the chain but many of the supply contracts will either have clauses limiting liability for late delivery or, more likely, excusing delays caused by force majeure. Nonetheless Mr Taylor predicted that litigation could be ongoing for years.

The 400-metre long Ever Given would be inspected where it anchored at the Great Bitter Lake, a waypoint on the canal north of where it previously ran aground.

With its bow and stern lodged for days in the canal’s bank while tides lifted and dropped the 220,000 tonne ship’s middle, there could be significant damage to Ever Given, said Captain John Konrad, the founder and CEO of the shipping news website gcaptain.com.

"Structural integrity is number one. You know, there was a lot of strain on that ship as it was sagging in the waterway," Mr Konrad told Associated Press. "They have to check everything for cracks and particularly that rudder and the propeller in the back that's connected to the engine room."

He continued: "Then they have to go through all the mechanical equipment, make sure they test the engines, all the safety valves, all the equipment, and then determine that it's safe to sail either by itself or with a tug escort to the next port."

The ship's owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, said Tuesday that it would be part of the investigation along with other parties, though it did not identify them by name. It declined to discuss the causes of the grounding, citing the ongoing investigation.

Damage to the Ever Given is believed to be mostly on its keel, said the company, which is covered by about $3 billion in liability insurance.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised Tuesday to buy unspecified hardware to prevent future closures of the canal.

"We will acquire all the necessary equipment for the canal," to avoid similar incidents, Mr Sisi said during a visit to Ismailia, home to the SCA.

But SCA chief Osama Rabie has ruled out further widening of the canal, saying its cost would be "very significant" and prohibitive. Egypt spent over $8 billion dollars widening one stretch of the canal and digging a second lane on another section in work completed in 2015.