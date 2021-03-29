  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Suez Canal ship, Derek Chauvin trial, NCAA, Tennessee storms: 5 things to know Monday

Editors
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Efforts to free ship from Suez Canal resume after vessel 'partially refloated'

Efforts to dislodge the Ever Given - a skyscraper-sized cargo ship - from the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, will continue Monday, after a canal services firm announced that salvage teams “partially refloated” the vessel. The breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said workers continued “pulling maneuvers” to refloat the vessel early Monday. In the U.S., the blockage could worsen months-long snarls in the global supply chain, causing shortages of products such as toilet paper, coffee and furniture.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Derek Chauvin trial: Opening arguments begin

Ten months after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a court will hear opening statements Monday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The ex-officer, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with murder and manslaughter. Lawyers for the prosecution and defense questioned potential jurors for about two weeks in the case that ignited nationwide protests against racial injustice. Nine women and six men were ultimately selected as jury members and alternates.

Record rains kill at least 4 in Nashville as more storms slam battered South

Several flood warnings are expected to remain in effect in the South into Monday following an onslaught of devastating storms. At least four people in Nashville, Tennessee, were killed, and swift-water rescue crews plucked more than 130 people from cars, apartments and homes over the weekend as a deluge pounded parts of Tennessee with historic rainfall. “The rainfall we got yesterday and overnight made this one of the wettest 24-hour periods in Nashville’s history,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Shamburger said. Even though the rain had stopped by Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said flooding remained a threat. “Over the next couple of days, we’ll see some of our rivers continue to rise,'' NWS meteorologist Brittney Whitehead said. "And we’ve got several flood warnings out for those areas that we expect to remain high, at least into Monday.”

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight begins

The Elite Eight kicks off Monday in the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments. The action on the women's side begins at 7 p.m. ET with back-to-back contests on ESPN. In the first matchup, perennial powers Baylor, the reigning tournament champions from 2019, and UConn, which has made 12 consecutive Final Fours, face off. The second game features a battle of Elite Eight newcomers, with No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 3 seed Arizona in the regional finals for the first time. On the men's side, the first of back-to-back games on CBS tips at 7:15 p.m. ET with No. 12 seed Oregon State looking to continue its history-making run against No. 2 seed Houston, itself in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1984. In the late game, No. 3 seed Arkansas takes on No. 1 seed Baylor. The Razorbacks have not reached the Final Four in 26 years; the Bears have not been there in 71.

Biden sticks to infrastructure pitch as pressure grows over other priorities

President Joe Biden is moving ahead with his plans to sell an expansive infrastructure proposal this week as he faces mounting pressure to act on other legislative priorities that have become increasingly difficult to ignore. The president, who will outline his economic plan at an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, has signaled a continued laser focus on defeating the coronavirus pandemic and boosting economic growth while also confronting intractable problems like gun control and immigration following two mass shootings and an increase of migrants at the southern border. The White House has not released a dollar figure for the legislative package, but the combined cost comes with a reported price tag of up to $3 trillion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suez Canal Evergreen stuck, NCAA Tournament: 5 things to know Monday

Recommended Stories

  • No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

    A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.

  • Two fraternity deaths in two months. COVID-19 didn't stop hazing – it may have hid it from 'watchful eyes'

    Adam Oakes, 19, and Stone Foltz, 20, died earlier this year while joining a fraternity. Greek life experts fear more deaths are likely.

  • Salvage firm says hard work still ahead to free Suez Canal mega-ship

    The main challenge in freeing the enormous container ship blocking the Suez Canal was "still ahead," the salvage company leading the operation said Monday, even as Egypt's president claimed success.

  • Killing of youths sparks protests in northwest Pakistan

    Thousands of protesters broke through a police blockade in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday as they tried to march on the city of Bannu and then on to Islamabad to demand a government probe into the deaths of four young men who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces. Police fired tear gas in an attempt to keep them from entering the city of Bannu, which lies on the way to Islamabad, on Sunday evening. The protesters were carrying the bodies of the four young men, aged between 15 and 20, found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the town of Jani Khel, outside Bannu.

  • Suez update: Ship partially refloated, but still stuck

    Teams of engineers on Monday managed to partially refloat a massive container ship that's been stuck in the Suez Canal for a week, per the Wall Street Journal. The latest: An official with waterway operator the Suez Canal Authority told Bloomberg the position of Ever Given had moved roughly 80%, with maneuvers continuing in the morning "around high tide."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBREAKING : EVER GIVEN ship has been UNSTUCK & Moving into #Suez Canal after 6 Days!! Egyptian crew managed to float it moments ago. It’s 5:42 am there: pic.twitter.com/GoMlYjQerL— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 29, 2021 Why it matters: With the Panama-registered vessel, operated by Evergreen and owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha, partially afloat, it raises hopes that one of the world's busiest trade routes could soon reopen.Yes, but: "While the ship is floating again, it wasn't immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the logjam of more than 450 ships stuck, waiting and en route to the Suez that have identified it as their next destination," Bloomberg notes.“The ship is like a giant whale that we have to slide off the beach, back in the water,” Peter Berdowski, CEO of dredging company Royal Boskalis Westminster, told Dutch television on Monday. “We shouldn’t start cheering just yet."Maersk, the largest shipping container company in the world, said Monday the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."What to watch: "Today we will start our plan for all the ships to cross the canal, and it could take around one week to get all ships out of the Suez canal corridor," said canal authority chair Mohab Mamish, per Bloomberg.The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi— Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021 Go deeper: Mayday at the Suez CanalEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout, and to correct that Shoei Kisen Kaisha owns the vessel, not Evergreen.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Videos show a part-cleared Suez Canal after the huge container ship blocking it was refloated

    The Ever Given is no longer completely blocking the Suez Canal, and videos taken during the arduous work to move it show the progress made.

  • Minneapolis braces for spotlight again as Chauvin trial to begin

    Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during a fatal arrest.

  • How to watch opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the region.

  • Panthers beat Stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Viola Davis joked that agreeing to portray Michelle Obama in upcoming anthology 'The First Lady' was 'temporary insanity'

    Viola Davis said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she's spoken to Michelle Obama for "several hours" since landing the role.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?U.S. men's soccer team falls to Honduras, won't go to Olympics again

  • Lakers beat Magic while waiting for Andre Drummond to arrive

    After signing center Andre Drummond on Sunday, the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-93 behind Dennis Schroder (24 points) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points).