Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
·1 min read

CAIRO (Reuters) -The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.

The SCA announced this week that it was planning to extend a second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km long, and would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end of the canal.

The work had begun following directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "to immediately start implementing the proposed development plan and put in place a timetable for completion as soon as possible", the SCA said on Saturday.

The grounding of the 440-metre Ever Given container ship in a southern section of the canal from March 23-29 delayed the passage of hundreds of vessels through the waterway, disrupting global trade.

The Ever Given, still loaded with thousands of containers, is being held in the Great Bitter Lake between two stretches of the canal, amid a dispute over an SCA compensation claim against the ship's Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Veolia Finalizes Deal to Buy Suez After Long Takeover Saga

    (Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA finalized a deal to buy Suez SA, reinforcing its global leadership in water and waste-treatment following a lengthy takeover battle.The agreement announced Friday builds on a preliminary accord between the two utilities last month and includes a commitment to sell back about two-fifths of its rival to a Franco-U.S. group of investors.The deal allows Veolia to proceed with a full takeover of Suez in the coming months by acquiring the roughly 70% of the company it doesn’t already own, pending some regulatory approvals. The transaction will create a giant in environmental services under the Veolia umbrella, with annual revenue of about 37 billion euros and assets from the U.S. and Latin America to Asia and Australia.Meridiam SAS, Global Infrastructure Partners, Caisse des Depots et Consignations and CNP Assurances agreed to buy some of Suez’s assets in France and countries such as China, India, Italy and Morocco, with a view to creating a new Suez with revenues of nearly 7 billion euros. Meridiam and GIP will have each a 40% stake, while CDC and CNP will hold a combined 20%.The offer from the consortium of investors remains subject to several conditions, including a confirmatory due diligence. The group will make a binding offer by June 29 at the latest, according to the statement.Subject to regulatory and competition approvals, Suez and Veolia have set a common objective of closing the public offer and the sale of the new Suez to the consortium, planned for the end of 2021, they said.The boards of Veolia and Suez said the offer of the group of investors was “satisfactory,” without detailing the price.Veolia is offering current Suez shareholders 20.50 euros a share, including their regular dividend of 65 euro cents. The takeover values Suez’s equity at about 13 billion euros, and gives it an enterprise value of 26 billion euros including plain-vanilla and hybrid debt, according to Veolia.Shares of Veolia have jumped about 30% this year, while Suez is up more than 20%.Veolia has said it will finance the deal partly with a capital increase of as much as 2.5 billion euros and with some asset sales.(Adds conditions in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Border Patrol fatally shoots man in California after vehicle pursuit

    This is at least the second time since October that an agent has shot and killed someone in San Diego County.

  • 31 Best Modern Wall Clocks to Buy Now

    The Etsy artisan notes that the color scheme or fonts can be customized for no additional charge. Get it now! A modern home calls for modern wall clocks, and this steel clock fits the bill. The clock measures 12.6 inches in diameter and is available in black (pictured) or steel.

  • Ethiopia again delays national election amid deadly tensions

    Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn’t take part and as conflict in the country’s Tigray region means no vote is being held there, further complicating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's efforts to centralize power. The head of the national elections board, Birtukan Mideksa, in a meeting with political parties’ representatives on Saturday said the June 5 vote in Africa’s second most populous country would be postponed, citing the need to finish printing ballots, training staffers and compiling voters’ information. Ethiopia last year delayed the vote, the first major electoral test for Abiy, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Ex-Army Green Beret gets 15 years for Russian espionage

    A former Army Green Beret who admitted divulging military secrets to Russia over a 15-year period was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday on espionage charges. The sentence of 15 years and 8 months imposed on Peter Dzibinski Debbins, 46, of Gainesville, Virginia, by U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton was largely in line with the 17-year term sought by prosecutors. Debbins' lawyer, David Benowitz, argued that Debbins caused minimal damage and that Russian agents had blackmailed Debbins by threatening to expose his same-sex attractions in a military era in which “don't ask, don't tell” was still in force.

  • Man arrested after high-speed chase with Coalinga police

    A Coalinga police officer in pursuit lost control of his car, swerving into an empty canal and overturning several times.

  • Suspect allegedly shot, killed Indianapolis man because he thought victim had been following him for days

    An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly shooting outside a downtown hotel.

  • Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

    After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a potentially bipartisan infrastructure package that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. The GOP senators exited the more than 90-minute meeting Thursday “encouraged” about their discussions with the president and prepared to build on the $568 billion proposal they had put forward last month as an alternative to his sweeping American jobs and families plans. “The president asked us to come back and rework an offer so that he could then react to that,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who is leading the group.

  • 200 Indian Workers Forced to Work $1.2/Hour to Build Hindu Temple in NJ, Lawsuit Alleges

    A lawsuit filed against a New Jersey company claimed that over 200 Indian workers were forced to work at $1.20 per hour for 12 hours a day to build a Hindu temple. Case details: The workers, who came from marginalized communities in India, were allegedly lured by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) to work in New Jersey, reported Independent. Six of the workers filed the case on Tuesday on behalf of all the victims in the U.S. District Court in Newark, accusing BAPS and related entities, of “shocking violations” of basic U.S. laws protecting workers.

  • Joanna Gaines Makes Paninis With ... Bricks?: 'Maybe Season 3 We Can Afford a Panini Maker'

    On Friday's episode of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, the cookbook author and designer's sister Mikey stops by for lunch

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • NHRA Axes Seattle Race Weekend, Finds New Date for Pomona

    Relaxing of CDC mask restrictions not enough to save July race weekend in Seattle.

  • Life detected on Mars might have actually originated in NASA labs, according to an Ivy League scientist

    Microbes that may accidentally have been brought to the Red Planet could potentially wreak havoc, according to scientist Christopher Mason

  • What is mucormycosis, the “black fungus” disease impacting Covid-19 patients in India?

    The rising cases of mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients are prevalent largely because of the increased use of steroids like dexamethasone, especially among diabetics.

  • Some Latin American countries endorse Hamas’ violence against Israel. It’s shameful | Opinion

    While the Biden administration and several Latin American countries have rightly supported Israel’s right to defend itself from the more than 2,000 Hamas rockets launched against Israel’s civilian population, the reaction by other countries in the region has been pathetic.

  • Colombian VP Marta Lucia Ramirez discusses ongoing anti-government protests

    Protests over economic hardship and government policies in Colombia continue for a third week, despite police crackdowns that have left more than 40 dead. Colombian Vice President Maria Lucia Ramirez joined CBSN to discuss the ongoing protests in her country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • DarkSide claims it's shutting down after Colonial Pipeline hack

    The hacker group DarkSide, which was responsible for a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and led to fuel shortages in multiple states this week, claims to be shutting down, Krebs on Security and several cybersecurity firms report.Why it matters: In a message from a cybercrime forum, the group said it had lost access to the infrastructure needed to carry out its extortion operations and that a cryptocurrency account it uses to pay its affiliates had been drained.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Servers were seized (country not named), money of advertisers and founders was transferred to an unknown account,” reads the message, which was reviewed by Krebs. “A few hours ago, we lost access to the public part of our infrastructure," the message continues. “Also, a few hours after the withdrawal, funds from the payment server (ours and clients’) were withdrawn to an unknown address."The group also claimed it released decryption tools to all companies it had attempted to extort, but had not yet been paid.Between the lines: Security experts say cyber criminal groups often disband and return under different names, and it therefore can't be determined if the disruption to DarkSide's infrastructure is legitimate or permanent, according to the Wall Street Journal.It is also unknown if the U.S. government had any role in the events that led to the group's closure.The big picture: Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid hackers linked to DarkSide nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency after last week's ransomware attack to regain access to its computer systems.President Biden announced Thursday that the Justice Department launched a new task force that will specifically prosecute ransomware hackers "to the full extent of the law."Biden late Wednesday signed an executive order in an attempt to bolster the country's cybersecurity defenses following the cyberattack.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Lumber Trader Stinson Dean Says the Great Short Squeeze Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- In case you’ve missed it, lumber has been on a five-day losing streak. After an incredible run that’s captured national attention, it’s the longest selloff since the very beginning of the year.And at least one lumber trader thinks the great squeeze is over. On Twitter earlier, Stinson Dean (a previous Odd Lots guest) tweeted: “That’s it. I’ve seen enough. Lumber squeeze of 2021 is over. I think cash will follow soon. Where’s the floor?”Just to back up for a second, Dean’s earlier argument was that the runup that we saw was a de facto short squeeze … that all of these lumber yards had made commitments to homebuilders, but then the market proved to be much more tight than they were expecting, forcing them to buy at any price in order to meet their obligations to customers.I talked to him by phone this afternoon, and he says in the last few weeks there’s been a behavioral shift on the part of buyers that signals the squeeze is over. "When I started seeing the industry buying, ahead of time for summer, that was kind of ahead of time for summer, that was a behavioral change,” he said. “That started happening the past four or five weeks… Folks changed their philosophy from just in time, hand to mouth, to anticipatory purchasing. Trying to get long."Furthermore, you can see it in the futures, he notes. "Four or five weeks in a row, the CFTC report, showed commercial hedgers lifting shorts and adding longs,” said DeanThe bottom line is not that prices can’t go back up to their old highs, but that commercial players aren’t short anymore, either in terms of their inventory or their position in the futures market. He called it a “complete change in behavior” from earlier this year, adding that “for the next five weeks, we’re going to see a lot of selling pressure.” There’s another dynamic. It’s his sense, just from talking to other traders, that the big box retailers (Home Depot, Loews, etc.) have plenty of inventory now and he expects them to reduce buying in the future, freeing up more wood for the commercial market, which should ease the strain further.Separately to all this, Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro points out that lumber production continues to rise, so the supply side is kicking into gear as well, another factor that should ease the strain.For more lumber commentary, definitely follow Stinson Dean on Twitter here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia is trying to patch things up with bitter rivals Iran and Turkey, showing MBS knows the US isn't batting for him anymore

    Biden is stepping away from the Middle East and trying to get back on good terms with Iran, leaving Saudi Arabia worried about its existing feuds.

  • 4 in 5 UK companies won't ask staff for proof of COVID vaccine

    A survey of more than 1,000 UK businesses conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found only 5% had put in place requirements for employees to show proof they have received their COVID-19 jabs.