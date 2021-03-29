Suez update: Ship partially freed

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Teams of engineers on Monday managed to partially free a massive container ship that's been stuck in the Suez Canal for a week, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: With the Ever Green ship partially afloat, it raises hopes that one of the world's busiest trade routes could soon reopen.

Yes, but: "While the ship is floating again, it wasn't immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the logjam of more than 450 ships stuck, waiting and en route to the Suez that have identified it as their next destination," Bloomberg notes.

What's happening: Ship tracking website VesselFinder indicates that the Panama-registered vessel has moved from being lodged between the banks of the Suez, with the bow now pointing northward from the east bank.

Go deeper: Mayday at the Suez Canal

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

    Engineers on Monday "partially refloated" the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed that the ship's bulbous bow, once firmly lodged in the canal's eastern bank, had been wrested from the shore. As of Monday, 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, are still waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens more are taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

    The World Health Organization's probe into the COVID-19 pandemic origins is not an investigation, it's "essentially a highly chaperoned, highly curated study tour," a WHO adviser and former Clinton administration official told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday.Why it matters: Jamie Metzl's comments that China's government set the mission's ground rules and had "veto power" over who could be on the research team add to concerns raised by the Biden administration and others that the Chinese Communist Party may have interfered in the investigation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The former National Security Council official told CBS' Lesley Stahl the WHO "agreed that in most instances China would do the primary investigation" and then share its findings with the international experts."So these international experts weren't allowed to do their own primary investigation," added Metzl, a member of a WHO advisory committee on genetic engineering.Of note: Metzl said the visiting scientists "didn't demand access to the records and samples and key personnel" when they visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology."China had ruled out a lab accident long before the WHO team arrived at the airport in Wuhan" on Jan. 14 Metzl added.He signed an open letter earlier this month calling for a new independent investigation into the novel coronavirus' origins.The other side: Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO investigation team, and an expert on how animal viruses jump to humans, defended the group and its conclusions, which all but rule out a lab accident. While former CDC Director Robert Redfield said with little evidence that he believed the virus originated in the Wuhan lab, Daszak told Stahl after visiting the institute that this was "extremely unlikely.""For an accidental leak that then led to COVID to happen, the virus that causes COVID would need to be in the lab," Daszak told Stahl, noting that 75% of emerging diseases come from animals to people."They never had any evidence of a virus like COVID in the lab."He said the team "didn't see any evidence of any false reporting or cover-up in the work that we did in China."What to watch: The WHO team is expected to publish its final report on the investigation soon.Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and expert on coronaviruses, says the team looked into the theory that the virus originated in an accidental lab leak, but deemed the theory “extremely unlikely.” https://t.co/4RhcMEZcbc pic.twitter.com/uZY3fNhPT3— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 28, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Salvage teams partially refloated the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, almost a week after the giant vessel ran aground in one of the world's most important trade paths. Maritime services provider Inchcape said the ship is being secured. Ten tug boats participated in the refloating operation, the Suez Canal Authority said earlier. The breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal. While the ship is at least partly floating again, it wasn't immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the logjam of more than 450 ships stuck, waiting and en route to the Suez that have identified it as their next destination. The backlog is one more strain for global supply chains already stretched by the pandemic as the canal is a conduit for about 12% of global trade. Some ships have already opted for the long and expensive trip around the southern tip of Africa instead of Suez.Oil prices retreated, with West Texas Intermediate losing as much as 1.9%.Highlights:Ten tug boats participated in the refloating operation, the Suez Canal Authority said27,000 cubic meters of sand were dug out, to a depth of 18 metersEgypt set a deadline of Tuesday to start unloading the ship if it wasn’t refloated yetThe ship’s front was damaged, though the vessel remained stableExplainers: Why the Suez Canal is so important, and why shipping was in a bind even before this crisisShip Refloated in Dawn Rescue Effort (Monday, 4:44 a.m. London)The giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal has been at least partially refloated, the first step toward getting one of the world’s most important trade arteries moving again.The Ever Given was successfully refloated at about 4:30 a.m. local time in Egypt and the vessel is currently being secured, maritime services provider Inchcape Shipping Services said in an email. It followed a new attempt to dislodge the ship involving 10 tug boats, according to the Suez Canal Authority.Oil Tumbles as Suez Vessel Freed (Monday, 4:36 a.m. London)Oil retreated as salvage teams freed the giant container vessel that had been blocking the Suez Canal, and traders weighed the impact of renewed lockdowns on global demand before an OPEC+ policy meeting. West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 1.9%, while Brent fell. Crude has been hit by rising volatility in recent sessions, with WTI swinging between gains and losses last week.Powerful Winds Led to Grounding (Monday, 1:15 a.m. London)The Ever Given experienced strong winds and gusts in excess of 35 to 40 miles an hour around the time of its grounding in the Suez Canal according to an analysis from weather technology company ClimaCell. Conditions may have made the 400-meter long vessel more difficult to maneuver or kicked up desert sand reducing visibility, Chief Scientist Daniel Rothenberg said in an email. “Such strong winds happen infrequently -- only once every few years -- in our historical analysis,” he said.The Line Gets Longer (Sunday, London 8:45 p.m.)The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal now exceeds the size of the entire U.S. Navy fleet. Data compiled by Bloomberg show there are 453 vessels queued up Sunday, compared with around 100 at the start of the blockage.Bulk carriers typically hauling commodities such as grains, coal and iron ore account for the biggest share of the vessels stuck in and around the canal. The data also indicate as many as 15 vessels that could be carrying thousands of livestock.Around 200,000 Animals Stranded (Sunday, London 2:30 p.m.)About 200,000 animals could be stranded in the ships held up at the canal, according to an estimate from advocacy group Animals International. The group has tallied 18 vessels that departed Romania, Spain and South America and are currently stuck in the queue. Many are likely carrying sheep, said European Union director Gabriel Paun. Vessels can’t easily unload animals in other nearby countries due to health protocols or a lack of trade agreements, he said.“It’s just another incident which shows that no matter which contingency plan you design, tragedies may occur over and over as long as we don’t replace the export of live animals with the export of refrigerated and frozen meat,” Paun said.Ever Given’s Front Was Damaged; Now Stable (Sunday, London 12:40 p.m.)The ship’s front, or bow, was damaged and water entered two tanks, according to a spokesman for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the vessel’s manager.High-powered pumps were used to get the water out the compartments and the vessel is stable, said the spokesman. Once the Ever Given’s moved, there will be an assessment to determine whether it’s fit to leave the canal. There’s nothing at the moment to suggest it won’t be able to sail out the waterway, the spokesman said.Authorities Prepare to Off-load Ship (Sunday, London 12:15 p.m.)Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, told television channel Arabiya that he was preparing for the option of lightening the vessel by removing containers. But he hopes it won’t be necessary as it would be difficult and protracted.Canal Authority Dredges to 18 meters (Sunday, London 11:30 a.m.)The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement it’s so far shifted 27,000 cubic meters of sand around the ship to reach a depth of 18 meters.Syrian Oil Supplies Delayed (Sunday, London 10:30 a.m.)Syria’s oil ministry said the stranded ship has delayed the arrival of a tanker carrying fuel to the country. The government is rationing supplies as a result. “Waiting for the return of normal movement of navigation via the Suez Canal may take an unknown time,” it said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest. But, as the ship's calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong. Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. The blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns. In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning. The ship's rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well. One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he "could not say" when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday's refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too. Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load. The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; removing that weight could take "weeks" and require "specialist equipment." If the ship is not freed on Saturday, its "best chance" might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels. The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.

    Oil retreated as salvage teams partially refloated the giant vessel that has been blocking the Suez Canal, and traders weighed the impact of renewed lockdowns on global demand before an OPEC+ policy meeting. West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 1.9%, while Brent fell. Crude has been hit by rising volatility in recent sessions, with WTI swinging between gains and losses last week. The Ever Given is now being secured, according to maritime services provider Inchcape, although it isn't clear when the canal will reopen. Oil is still set to close out a fourth consecutive quarterly gain this week, aided by sustained supply curbs imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and optimism that global demand will expand as coronavirus vaccines get rolled out. The crisis in the Suez Canal has caused a vast backlog of ships on either side of the vital waterway, and spurred some vessels to avoid the congestion by taking the longer, much costlier route around Africa. Rates for tankers had increased, boosting the cost of shipping crude around the world.

