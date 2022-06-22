'The suffering she endured': Jill Phipps' family mourns as killer husband sent to prison

One year, 11 months and nearly two weeks.

That's how long Brenda Limbach told a Marion County judge she'd been waiting for her daughter's killer to be sent to prison.

"Mostly sleepless nights with the thoughts of our precious Jill and the suffering she endured," Limbach told Marion Superior Judge Angela Davis at a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Jason Phipps, 40, was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment Tuesday for fatally shooting his wife, Jill Phipps, early in the morning July 8, 2020. She was 38 when she died.

Jason Phipps was convicted of voluntary manslaughter after a 2-day bench trial May 24. On top of his prison sentence, he must complete substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

Originally charged with murder

Prosecutors originally brought a murder charge against Jason Phipps, but Davis found that "sudden heat" was a factor in the crime, which reduces a murder charge into a lower charge of voluntary manslaughter under Indiana law.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment. Sudden heat means intense emotions like fear or anger prevent someone from premeditating their crime.

Weeks before the shooting, police had seized a handgun from Jason Phipps. Under Indiana's red flag law, law enforcement can remove firearms from someone they believe to be a threat to themselves or others.

In that incident, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer found Jason Phipps outside in his underwear yelling at Jill Phipps and walking toward her with his fists clenched. The officer also found redness on Jill Phipps' neck and lip, although she didn't say if her husband had assaulted her.

The handgun seizure was never followed with a red flag court proceeding against Jason Phipps, which, had it occurred, may have temporarily suspended his right to own a gun.

Wedding photos of Jill Phipps are displayed Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the home of her parents, Thomas and Brenda Limbach, in Indianapolis. According to police, Phipps was shot and killed by her husband.

Seventeen days after that seizure, he used a different gun — a shotgun — to end Jill Phipps' life.

Limbach is now grandma and mom

Two of the Phipps' children were in the house July 8, 2020 and heard the gunshot, police said. They both saw their mom wounded. One of the children took the shotgun from Jason Phipps after the shooting, according to police testimony.

The children also allegedly told police Jason Phipps would "sometimes hit Jill."

Now Limbach is taking care of those kids. With her daughter's death and her son-in-law's imprisonment, Limbach and her husband Tom are moving forward in their new, sudden roles as the parents of adolescent children.

The shooting "not only took my daughter away," Limbach said in a statement presented Tuesday, "it changed our lives forever."

