Suffering from true-crime podcast fatigue? The bizarre world of art heists might be your answer

The true-crime murder podcast format has been done, quite literally, to death, but sometimes you’re still in the mood for intrigue, plucky detective work, a criminal edge, and an atmospheric setting. Enter: the heist podcast. And The Missing Madonna (BBC Sounds) more than fits the bill. This pacy new series, absolutely chock full of bizarre twists and turns, and presented and produced by Olivia Graham, tells the story of Britain’s biggest art heist: the bold as brass theft, and eventual return, of Leonardo da Vinci’s Madonna of the Yarnwinder, stolen from Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway 20 years ago, in 2003.



The painting itself is extraordinary, depicting the infant Christ as a toddler on Mary’s lap, reaching towards his mother’s cruciform yarn winder, combining a snippet of everyday domesticity with a foreshadowing of the Passion. It was, thankfully, recovered in 2007. Graham tells the story with loving respect for the painting itself and how it was finally tracked down. And her involvement is deeply personal, because she is the daughter of Robbie Graham, the private investigator involved in getting the painting back into lawful hands, who has, sadly, since died.



Olivia tells his story with beguiling Liverpudlian nous, verve, wonderment and affection for the painting itself, as well as a deep respect for all the characters involved in the story, from the Duke of Buccleuch, who owned the castle and the collection, to the castle employee who was made by the thieves to surrender and lie on the floor while they cut the painting off the wall with an axe.



The discussion of why high-value art thefts happen is engrossing, too. I was wrong to imagine there might be a secret criminal underworld full of Dr No-style educated masterminds who have expensive taste in art, and who ask their dumb heavies to steal priceless treasures to order so they can adorn their secret lairs in style. Actually, the experts in this podcast told Graham that a more common motive for high-profile art theft is for organised crime leaders to use famous pieces as bargaining chips against governments if they ever face prosecution.



The production is a little uneven: some of the music feels unimaginative, as if plucked from a ready-made playlist called something like “podcast suspense”, and sometimes quite complicated and convoluted events become lost in a back-and-forth narrative which could have done with more attention paid to an overall arc of story. But Graham herself is an engaging guide, and she explores the how and the why of the theft in riveting detail. The crime was both audacious, meticulously planned, and slightly chaotic; the thieves disguised themselves as tourists to get into the castle and then made good their escape in a beaten-up old white VW Golf from the 1980s, for instance.

Radio 3's The Sound of Cinema explores the gorgeous soundtrack to Disney's The Little Mermaid - Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy Stock Photo

On the subject of missing treasures, Matthew Sweet’s interview with Alan Menken, the great Disney film music composer, for The Sound of Cinema (Radio 3), was poignant with loss. Because some of Menken’s best work, as Menken himself was the first to admit, includes the songs he devised with the late lyricist Howard Ashman, who died at the age of 40 in 1991, having written, with Menken, the music for Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast, which all have some of the most memorable music and songs of any Disney picture.

As a partnership, Ashman and Menken were Disney’s answer to Lennon and McCartney, and Ashman’s absence was a presence all through this interview. Menken brought up his friend’s name almost as soon as he began to speak. Although Menken has, since Ashman’s death, continued working for Disney and worked with plenty of other eminent lyricists and composers including Stephen Schwartz (of Wicked fame) and Lin-Manuel Miranda, it was when he recalled the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of his writing sessions with Ashman that he sounded at his most inspired. Their work together was joyous (from Under the Sea: “What do they got? A lot of sand? We got a hot crustacean band!”), moving (from Beauty and the Beast: “Tale as old as time, tune as old as song”), and full of creative energy.

Most movingly, Menken recalled how Ashman’s anger and despair as he increasingly suffered from Aids may have bled subconsciously into the composition of the climactic Mob Song in Beauty and the Beast, with the lyrics: “Hear him roar, see him foam, but we’re not coming home ‘til he’s dead, good and dead”. More broadly, Menken also discussed the art of exploring different musical styles to work harmoniously within a film while evoking different characters and propelling the plot forwards, and so this interview was a masterclass from a true genius of his craft, one with a much-missed musical soulmate. The music they made together still feels vividly alive.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.