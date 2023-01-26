Suffern resident barred from drug court because of language barrier, lawsuit alleges

A Rockland County resident sued the county’s drug court and the state court system last Friday, accusing court officials of barring him from a diversion program because of his limited English proficiency.

Rene Alvarado Mejia, of Suffern, had been charged with driving while intoxicated and was being prosecuted in village court when he was referred to the Rockland County Drug Court for a diversion program, according to the lawsuit.

The drug courts, which operate diversion programs in tandem with local criminal courts, allow eligible defendants to have their charges reduced or dismissed upon successful completion of a treatment program.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that when Mejia’s defense attorney attempted to enroll him in drug court, he was rebuffed by a court official, who said the drug court “does not provide translation services” or permit private translators for defendants, according to court filings.

Mejia is Latino and does not speak English fluently.

“Access to justice in this country should not be limited to English speakers,” Jorge Luis Vasquez, Jr., Mejia’s attorney in the federal lawsuit, said in a statement on Mejia's behalf. “It is outrageous that, in 2023, Latinos and other limited English proficient speakers are being denied equal access to judicial services in Rockland County because of their inability to speak English.”

Vasquez is also attempting to have the lawsuit certified as a class action, which would allow him to represent anyone who has been turned away from the court because of a lack of fluency in English.

A spokesperson for the state court system declined to comment for this story.

Can you be barred from drug court over language barriers?

According to Vasquez, any policy or practice of denying access to court services because of a language barrier would violate the U.S. Constitution, the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the New York state Human Rights Law.

Separately, regulations implemented by the New York state court system in 2007 already require that “in all civil and criminal cases,” courts provide limited English proficiency individuals with an interpreter.

Several years earlier, an advisory committee convened by the court system produced a guidebook of best practices for operating the drug courts, instructing that “drug court programs should consider the availability of programs that can provide treatment services in the participant’s first language.”

The New York State Bar Association recently surveyed the landscape for access to the courts by non-English speakers.

A 2022 report approved by the association’s policy-making body expressed concerns that “the courts do not provide written instruction for filing and answering litigation in the most spoken languages in New York,” amid other failures to accommodate language barriers in the courtroom.

Sherry Levin Wallach, the association’s president, said “it is absolutely paramount that people have the ability to understand what is happening in the proceedings against them.”

Without adequate interpretation services, a client is “limited in their ability to provide information to their attorney,” Wallach said, hampering the attorney’s ability to understand the circumstances of their case. This kind of information gap “could largely impact the charges brought against somebody or the outcome of the case,” she added.

