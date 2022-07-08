Suffield drug dealer, 3 others charged in new federal drug case

Jul. 8—A federal grand jury has indicted a previously convicted drug dealer who lives in Suffield and four Enfield men, charging them with involvement in a new drug trafficking operation believed to have involved more than a kilogram of cocaine as well as other drugs, authorities announced.

The man authorities believe led the organization is Sergio Horta-Molina, 46, of 278 East St. North in Suffield, according to an affidavit by Special Agent Kimberly Ladyga of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Others charged in the case are Octavio Razon-Mejia, also known as "Pachas," 36, of 22-H Pleasant St. in Enfield; Carlos Gutierrez-Fernandez, also known as "Shaggy," 38, of Enfield; Juan Sanchez-Razon, also known as "Juanito," 27, of 17 Russell St. in Enfield; and Guillermo Capetillo-Cervantes, 34, of Enfield, authorities said.

The indictment charges all five defendants with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

All five are being held without bond, authorities said in a statement.

Based on the type and quantity of drugs involved, Horta, Razon, and Gutierrez, as they are commonly known, face five to 40 years in prison, while Sanchez and Capetillo, as they are known, face up to 20 years, authorities say.

Each defendant is also charged in one or more counts related to the possession and distribution of narcotics.

The group is believed to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel known as, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to Ladyga's affidavit.

The DEA's Hartford Task Force learned of a drug trafficking group operating in the Enfield-Springfield area and began investigating it in October, authorities say.

The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases and seizures of narcotics, revealed that Horta arranged the shipment of cocaine and other drugs to Connecticut, then distributed them to others in the organization who sold the drugs to street-level traffickers and drug customers, authorities say.

During the investigation, Horta arranged the shipment of a package from California to Sanchez's Enfield home, authorities allege, adding that Sanchez delivered the package to Gutierrez on April 27. Law enforcement officers subsequently stopped Gutierrez as he was trying to deliver the package to Horta, and a search revealed that it contained more than a kilogram of cocaine, authorities say.

Authorities say Horta faces increased penalties based on a past federal conviction in New Jersey for conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin. Horta was charged with that crime after a September 2017 search of his Suffield home produced about 23 kilograms of cocaine and a kilogram of heroin, authorities say.

Horta was sentenced in November 2019 to 40 months, 3Ï years, in prison and five years of supervised release for that crime. He was released in July 2020 and was on supervised release at the time of his arrest in this case.

He can be prosecuted separately for violating the terms of his supervised release, which always includes a requirement to commit no new crimes.

