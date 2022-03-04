Suffield man accused of murdering his wife pleads not guilty by reason of insanity; held on $1 million bond

Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
·2 min read
Portage County Courthouse 203 W Main St, Ravenna, OH 44266
A Suffield man accused of stabbing his wife to death in their home on Valentine's Day is being held in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Donald Ray Small Jr., 59, was arraigned Friday, with written pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity filed on all charges in a grand jury indictment, including two counts each of unclassified felony murder and second-degree felony assault. One of the murder counts includes a specification that the alleged offense was in conjunction with an assault and one of the assault charges includes a specification that it was with a knife, a "deadly weapon."

More: Grand jury indicts Suffield man on murder and assault charges in wife's stabbing death

Judge Becky Doherty imposed the bond during Small's arraignment.

“Today’s pleas, both in writing and in open Court, were a necessary first step towards shedding light on what occurred that tragic night," said Max Hiltner, Small's attorney, in an email to the Record-Courier on Friday afternoon. "I look forward to telling that story for Donald. Donald loved his wife very much and has the full support of both his and his wife’s family, including their adult children.”

More: Son of Suffield stabbing victim in 911 call: Parents are locked in bedroom unresponsive

EMS responded to 1800 Winterhaven Drive in response to a 911 call requesting an ambulance at around 7:20 a.m. Feb. 14, according to a Portage County sheriff's report. During the approximately three-minute call, the son of Donald and Barbara Ann Small, 55, reported his parents were locked in their bedroom at the home and were not responding.

The sheriff's office reported that Small was hospitalized due to a self-inflicted knife injury, but was expected to survive. He was booked into Portage County Jail late Wednesday afternoon, according to a jail booking report.

Future court hearings had not been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Suffield man claims insanity in stabbing death of his wife last month.

