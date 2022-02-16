Suffield man accused in stabbing death of his wife at their Winterhaven Drive home

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Suffield man is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his wife at a their home on Monday.

According to the complaint filed in court, Donald Ray Small Jr., 59, is charged with killing his wife, Barbara A. Small, with a knife at a home at 1800 Winterhaven Drive. The home is identified in court records as Donald Small's address and according to Portage County property records, it is co-owned by Donald and Barbara Small.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office filed the unclassified felony charge against Small on Wednesday morning, when a warrant was also issued for his arrest, according to court records. Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said Wednesday afternoon that Small was in custody while being treated at a hospital for a self-inflicted knife injury. He declined to identify the hospital, only saying it is not local.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Monday that it responded to an unidentified incident at an unspecified location in Suffield Monday morning and was investigating the death of a "female."

The sheriff's office issued a media release on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon confirming that the investigation and the charge against Small are related. According to the latest release, the initial call was a request for an ambulance and upon arrival, it was discovered that Barbara Small was dead with several knife wounds. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the processing of the scene.

Spidalieri said the sheriff's office had delayed releasing much information over the previous couple of days due to a need to be cautious.

"To protect the victim and their family and just to be able to know that everything is being done correctly and properly, we don't want to jump to any kind of conclusion," he said.

Wayne Enders, administrator with the Portage County Coroner's Office, said Wednesday morning that the body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, which is still pending. Enders, however, referred additional requests for information to the sheriff's office.

