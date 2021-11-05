Suffield police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed UConn student

Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a UConn student in Suffield last month.

Frederick Seymour, 58, of Poplar Street in Windsor Locks is in custody on $750,000 bail after being charged with evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, police said Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Meghan Voisine, 20, was fatally struck about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159, police said.

Voisine was a junior studying marketing, the university said.

Check back for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.