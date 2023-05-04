Suffield teenager accused of sexually assaulting girl

May 4—SUFFIELD — A teenager is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a girl when she was between 12 and 14 and he would have been roughly between 16 and 18.

DEFENDANT: Kurt D. Lester, 19, with a listed address on Wheeler Drive in Suffield.

CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct.

Kurt D. Lester, 19, who has listed an address on Wheeler Drive in the West Suffield section of town, is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a child, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

He is free on a promise to appear in court.

Lester's lawyer, Brian D. Woolf, said the accusations are serious, "but we are confident that the allegations made as to the sexual assault in the first degree will not be substantiated."

He added that Lester plans to defend the case vigorously.

The case started in juvenile court, apparently because the timeframe given by the girl in a forensic interview at the Klingberg Family Center in New Britain indicated that some or all of the acts she alleged occurred before Lester turned 18.

The case was automatically transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.

It was briefly in the Part A section of Hartford Superior Court, which handles the region's most serious criminal cases, but has since been transferred back to Part B, which handles the vast majority of cases.

First-degree sexual assault involves an act state law defines as intercourse, while the risk-of-injury charges Lester is facing can stem from lesser sexual contact or, in one case, conduct that is potentially harmful but not necessarily sexual.

The girl described two acts that state law defines as intercourse, according to an affidavit by Suffield police Detective Shawn St. John.

She said one occurred in a pool at Lester's home. After Lester touched her sexually, the girl said, "she began to scream and tried to fight back" but Lester "had his arm wrapped around her waist preventing her from escaping," the detective reported.

She said she was crying after the incident but was "too scared to say anything to her family" members and told them Lester had just pinched her, St. John continued.

The girl said Lester never threatened her or told her not to say anything during this incident, the detective wrote.

The girl's mother said in a sworn statement that she recalled an incident in which the girl screamed while in the swimming pool, the detective reported. When asked what happened, the girl replied that Lester had pinched her, the mother said, adding that the girl got out of the pool and "was upset."

The girl's mother said she couldn't see what happened from her vantage point.

The girl said the other incident occurred after a game of hide-and-seek in the basement of Lester's home. As people were lined up to go upstairs, she said, Lester waited for her to reach him, then put her over his shoulder and touched her sexually, according to the detective.

She said she felt "uncomfortable and scared" and told Lester to stop, the detective added.

The detective recited information from a text message exchange in which Lester's mother said he hadn't denied the "reported incidents." But Woolf told the detective that Lester wouldn't give a statement to police, the detective added.

