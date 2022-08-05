Suffield woman charged after toddler overdoses on meth

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Suffield woman is facing felony charges after allegations that a toddler overdosed on meth at the woman's home.

Ashley E. Archer, 37, was arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on Friday morning on charges of second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and third-degree felony endangering children. Judge Kevin Poland set Archer's bond at 10 percent of $100,000.

The charges were filed Thursday.

According to complaints the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in court, Archer allegedly provided the nearly 2-year-old toddler "access" to meth, which the toddler then ingested and overdosed on, at Archer's Martin Road home on Tuesday. The toddler was then admitted to a hospital pediatric intensive care unit. Archer's relationship to the child wasn't immediately clear.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said Friday morning that he was unable to provide details about the condition of the child, a girl, but he confirmed she is alive.

A warrant was initially issued for Archer's arrest after the charges were filed, but she was admitted into Portage County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to a jail booking report.

Archer was also arraigned in the Ravenna court Friday afternoon on a separate charge of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, as well as minor misdemeanor citations of possession of drugs and open container.

Complaints the sheriff's office filed in court allege that suspected meth and marijuana, along with an open container of alcohol, were found in Archer's vehicle at Portage County Juvenile Court on Infirmary Road in Shalersville during the early afternoon Thursday. The juvenile court is just to the south of the Portage County Justice Center, where the sheriff's office and the county jail are located.

Conditions of the bond are that Archer neither possess nor use illicit substances. She is scheduled for an Aug. 12 preliminary hearing in the Ravenna court.

