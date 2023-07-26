Suffolk DA Ray Tierney will personally try case against accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who made solving the Gilgo Beach killings part of his campaign platform, will personally handle the case against accused murderer Rex Heuermann.

Heuermann, a Manhattan architect, was arrested July 13 and charged with the deaths of three of the 11 victims whose bodies were found on the marshy stretch of public land on Long Island. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Tierney handled the bail hearing the day after the initial arrest and intends to continue as the lead prosecutor on the case.

“He’s a working prosecutor,” spokeswoman Tania Lopez said Wednesday. “It’s a big case, and he’s going to prosecute it.”

Tierney has held numerous press conferences about the case, the latest on Tuesday in front of Heuermann’s ramshackle Massapequa Park home, where investigators have been collecting evidence for nearly two weeks.

The prosecutor declined to comment on theories that some of the killings were done in the 59-year-old married father of two’s home while his wife was out of town.

“What we’ve done is acquired a lot of information,” said Tierney. “So what we’re going to do now is what we’re doing all along, which is work with our partners ... and we’re going to see what if in any way fits into the case.”

He also would not say what was found in the house or the backyard, which was reportedly dug up by investigators looking for clues.

Heuermann remains a suspect in the deaths of six other people whose bodies were found in the Gilgo Beach area, and cold case detectives in other parts of the country have opened up their files looking for links to the Long Island man.

New Jersey cops said that they are looking into any connection between Heuermann and the deaths of four sex workers found murdered in a ditch in Egg Harbor Township near Atlantic City. Investigators in South Carolina and Nevada have also assisted with the Gilgo murder case and are seeing if any of their unsolved cases could be connected.