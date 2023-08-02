Suffolk lamb Winnie given wheels to stay mobile dies

Winnie the lamb had a specialised frame with wheels to help her stay mobile

A lamb who was given a walking frame with wheels after her back legs failed has died.

Winnie was treated for a suspected spinal abscess after joining a flock that keeps the grass short at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield, Suffolk.

On Friday the four-month-old lamb's carers noticed she was "in pain".

The church posted in a statement on Facebook it had taken the "difficult but kindest decision to say goodbye".

"She won the hearts of many...with her tenacity of spirit and determination," it said.

Despite treatment for the abscess Winnie did not improve, which is when a charity that normally provides wheels for dogs with mobility problems stepped in to help.

The social media post added: "With the help and support of the animal charity Winston's Wheels she was able to live her best life, with her specially designed wheels.

"This enabled her to walk around and forage for tasty flowers, leaves and grass".

