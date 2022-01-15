Suffolk police arrest charge man with first-degree murder

The Suffolk Police Department charged Jerome J. Scott with first-degree murder after taking him into custody Friday for the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Suffolk man.

Scott, 26, is facing the murder charge, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with the Dec. 27 murder of Demonz Markese Wilson.

On Dec. 27, officers were called to a shooting near Jericho area on the 100 block of North Capital Street. They found Wilson, 31, of Suffolk, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant for Scott’s arrest in connection with the shooting was issued Dec. 30.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com