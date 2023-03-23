Suffolk police investigate shooting that killed a 24-year-old man

Police in Suffolk are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of S. Division Street.

According to a release from police, officers responded about 5 p.m. Thursday to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, police found a man sitting in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police also found multiple shell casings. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Qurante Budd, 24, of Suffolk. At this time, police have not released information about potential suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.