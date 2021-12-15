Suffolk police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Police have shut down the 200 block of Burnetts Way in Suffolk following the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 7:50 p.m. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

As officers continue to investigate, residents of the Suffolk neighborhood have been told to expect delays and a large police presence in the area going into the night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip online to the Suffolk Police Department or call 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

