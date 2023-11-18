Suffolk police seek public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a bank robbery suspect.

Police say 47-year-old Khadduri Trevan Brown is wanted for the following charges: robbery, wearing a mask in public and two additional outstanding warrants for an unrelated incident.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, police were called to a robbery in progress at a banking establishment on the 200 block of N. Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect took off on foot in the direction of Saratoga Street.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should contact the Suffolk Police Department or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.

