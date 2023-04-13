Suffolk road blocked by tree collapse in Storm Noa

The road was cleared and reopened after four hours

Strong winds during Storm Noa caused a large tree to fall and block a road for four hours.

The tree came down onto the B1115 between Monks Eleigh and Chelsworth in Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called at about 15:30 BST and they worked to help clear the rural road which reopened after four hours.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning with gusts between 40 and 50mph (64 to 80km/h) in Suffolk.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) had also issued a warning for people visiting coastal areas due to the chance of large waves.

No further warnings have been issued, with showers and sunny intervals forecast and winds becoming lighter.

