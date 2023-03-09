Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Philadelphia police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, and the department is partnering with police in Virginia Beach and Philadelphia.

According to a news release from the department, officers received a call about 7:52 a.m. for a welfare check on Karen Glover. Glover’s family members arrived at the home in the 100 block of Bute Street before police and found her with multiple gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services pronounced Glover dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation led detectives to Glover’s estranged husband, 60-year-old Kevin Glover, a Virginia Beach resident. According to police, the results of the investigation showed that Kevin Glover allegedly broke into Karen Glover’s home and shot her.

“Mr. Glover then left the residence and drove to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” the release from Suffolk police reads. “Mr. Glover was found by members of the Philadelphia Police Department deceased in his vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com