Suffolk waste and recycling centre £7.8m expansion to start

Work on a £7.8m expansion of the "busiest" recycling centre in Suffolk is to start this month.

RG Carter Ltd has been appointed by the county council as the contractor for the project for the Foxhall Recycling Centre, east of Ipswich.

Work is scheduled to start on 17 October.

The council said the new design would increase capacity for cars on site, reduce queuing and improve access from Foxhall Road.

Of the 11 recycling centres around the county, Foxhall accounts for 19% of recycling and waste, collecting more than 12,500 tonnes a year, it said.

Conservative councillor Richard Smith, cabinet member for waste, said: "Foxhall is the busiest recycling centre in the county, so, once complete, this really will be a flagship site for Suffolk residents."

The council said the work was scheduled to be completed in early 2024 and the site would remain open to the public during construction.

Funding for the project includes £794,414 from East Suffolk Council through the Community Infrastructure Levy collected from new housing developments in the East Suffolk district.

RG Carter will work alongside Ipswich-based Concertus Design and Property Consultants on the scheme.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk