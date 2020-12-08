Suga Makes a $708 Billion Bet on Political Survival

Daniel Moss

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing a third extra budget to supplement two earlier packages worth about 11% of gross domestic product. Covid-19 infections are climbing, authorities are cracking down on social activity, and the spurt in growth last quarter — the most since the 1960s — appears to be dissipating. But the shot of fiscal caffeine announced Tuesday, which has an overall value of 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion), is about more than keeping the economy ticking.It’s about Suga’s political survival. The premier needs his own mandate after taking the helm of the the ruling Liberal Democratic Party four months ago, when Shinzo Abe stepped down because of ill health. That means he needs to keep the economy nicely juiced until September, the likely date for a nationwide poll. Almost as soon as Suga was sworn in, top LDP figures mused about a snap election to lock in support. The prime minister prevaricated, which is a risky proposition during a pandemic. Now he’s hostage to events. Support for Suga’s cabinet skidded to 50.3%, according to a survey published on Sunday, compared with 63% the previous month.The economy looks to be running out of steam. GDP jumped an annualized 21.4% in the three months through September from the previous quarter. Still, the rapid expansion only managed to claw back about half of the growth lost since last year. An ill-advised consumption-tax hike in late 2019 put Japan behind the eight ball before the pandemic began. The virus’s resurgence is likely to keep a keep a lid on further gains in exports and consumer spending. Meanwhile, recorded virus cases have surged to new daily highs in Tokyo. Regional governors have urged people to avoid unnecessary outings and requested that the national government send nurses to hard-hit areas like Hokkaido. Some leaders have even asked for military personnel.

Supplementary budgets are a time-worn tool for Japanese leaders. They proliferated after the property crash of the early 1990s, and have often become the go-to whenever there’s a major downturn. These fiscal packages are almost always padded by leftover funds that haven’t been disbursed, as I’ve written, while grants and loans from state agencies also help boost top-line numbers. The latest package is no exception: Spending will be partly financed by 19.2 trillion yen from the third extra budget, according to a final draft of the package obtained Monday by Bloomberg News.

But no amount ever seems to be enough. The government’s fiscal response to the pandemic already dwarfs measures taken after the global financial crisis, as well as the earthquake and tsunami of 2011. Now at more than 250% of GDP, Japan’s debt load is among the highest in the world and roughly twice as much as the average for advanced economies.Suga can worry about that later. Interest rates are at rock-bottom levels and likely to stay that way, especially with the Bank of Japan pledging to buy as many bonds as needed. One big lesson from the global financial crisis of 2007-2009 is that pulling support prematurely will add to the painstaking nature of the eventual recovery. It’s hard to disentangle the ravages of the virus from the case for stimulus and Suga’s political imperatives. Abe dominated the LDP, which has held power for almost the entire post-World War II era. The most important politicking in Japan has typically happened within the party’s ranks. The departure of strong leaders in recent decades — Yasuhiro Nakasone, prime minister from 1982 to 1987, and Junichiro Koizumi, who governed from 2001 to 2006 — has usually been followed by a revolving door of colorless types who struggled to hold the job for more than a year or two. The five premiers who preceded Abe’s election in 2012 didn’t serve much more than a year each. Abe led the country for eight. Will the post-Abe era be similar? Even after Suga secured backing of the LDP’s main factions, there was chatter that he would be another footnote in history. Backing in a general election wouldn’t make his position impregnable, but would help shore him up. A substantially smaller LDP majority, on the other hand, would have rivals sharpening their knives.There’s little chance the LDP will be defeated: The opposition’s approval rating is much lower than the government’s. A less than convincing showing, however, would make Suga vulnerable to salon intrigue, which has its own momentum. Fiscal stimulus has rarely looked so attractive.

(Updates first and fifth paragraph and the headline to reflect details of the announced plan.)

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Many Georgia Republicans put Trump ahead of party and expect him to stay as president, hurting chances in Senate runoff

    Georgia Republicans are facing a dilemma at a historic turning point in their state’s politics, having to choose between loyalty to their party and loyalty to their party’s national leader — President Trump, who will be out of office next month.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Germany should prioritise nursing home residents for COVID-19 shots - expert panel

    Germany should administer its first COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff in senior citizen and nursing homes, as well as those aged over 80, according to draft recommendations by its expert panel seen by Reuters on Monday. Other priority groups include healthcare workers who are exposed to the virus due to their jobs, such as those working in emergency medicine, as well as staff treating vulnerable groups like transplant and cancer patients, the experts said. The first priority group includes more than 8.6 million people, according to the recommendations by the expert panel, known as STIKO, which were sent to various medical groups on Monday.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • What 'safe harbor day' is and why it's bad news for Trump

    Congress must count the electoral votes from states that meet the Tuesday deadline.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Taylor's family praises Virginia ban on no-knock warrants

    Two of Breonna Taylor's aunts watched Monday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed a statewide ban against the use of no-knock search warrants, a law named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. “Breonna's Law” is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March, Northam said. Two other states — Oregon and Florida — already had similar bans, while several municipalities, including Louisville, have banned the practice since Taylor was killed.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.

  • Shark attack victim swam to shore and walked 300m in 'remarkable' survival story

    An Australian man swam to shore and walked 300 metres to get help after suffering “extraordinary” injuries in a shark attack, in a story of survival paramedics have described as “remarkable”. The 29-year-old man was badly bitten by the shark while surfing in D’Estrees Bay off Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Paramedic Michael Rushby said that the surfer had “serious” lacerations on his back, backside and leg “consistent with quite a large shark bite”. Mr Rushby said it was “remarkable” that the man had managed to swim to shore and walk to the car park to get help. “He told me he swam back to the beach by himself… then he had to walk 300 metres to the carpark where he was able to get some help from bystanders. With the extent of his injuries, this was quite remarkable.” An off-duty paramedic who was nearby rushed to the beach in his own car to treat the victim, who received further treatment at the scene from Mr Rusby and another paramedic who came by ambulance before being taken to Flinders Medical Centre. “We stabilised him on the side of the road, treated his injuries and managed his pain,” Mr Rushby said. “The young man sustained serious lacerations and this was to his back, his backside and his thigh. These injuries were consistent with quite a large shark bite.” The surfer wrote a note describing his experience and thanking the paramedics and medical staff who saved him, which has been shared on social media. “I was sitting on my board when I felt a hit on my left side,” he wrote. “It was like being hit by a truck. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow, and took a chunk out of my board. I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.” Mr Rushby said that despite his injuries the man remained conscious and spoke with the paramedics as they treated him. “He was able to hold a conversation from the time I met him to the time I handed him over. He was doing well, he was able to recall the event, and was able to hold a conversation which was good and reassuring.” In hospital, the shark attack victim said he was “incredibly lucky” and “optimistic” that he would “make a full recovery”. Eight people have been killed in shark attacks in Australia this year, a sharp increase on the two fatal attacks in the previous three years combined. Climate change has been identified as a possible factor for increased shark activity. While great white sharks are not dependent on water temperature, most of the species they hunt are, and as their prey migrates closer to shore, the great whites follow. Daryl McPhee, Associate Professor of Environmental Science at Bond University, told The New Daily after the most recent fatal attack that increasing human marine activity was also a factor.