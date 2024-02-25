Sugar Bush in Lancaster County held on Sunday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the sweetest time of year it’s maple syrup time.

The Sugar Bush was at Central Park in Lancaster County on Sunday.

Anyone who was there got to see an interactive demonstration of the sample syrup-making process and learn something new.

Lisa Sanchez of Lancaster County Parks said, “You get to come out and learn about something that’s very Pennsylvania-based, something that has lots of history involved. You get to see it, touch it, and smell that maple syrup in the air and then you get to taste it.”

Maple syrup and other maple products were available for anyone to buy.

