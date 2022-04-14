Sugar Creek Township man accused of putting tracking device on Massillon woman's car

BREWSTER – A Sugar Creek Township man accused of placing an electronic tracking device on a woman's car is charged with stalking her.

Brewster police arrested the 39-year-old man about 7 p.m. Wednesday at South Wabash Avenue and Needham Street, according to Stark County Jail records.

He had been wanted by Massillon police on a felony charge of menacing by stalking issued earlier that day. According to Stark County court records, a woman told police that she believes he will physically harm her.

She filed a harassment report with Navarre police and another report with Stark County sheriff's deputies. The court records cite that the man contacted 911 to make a false report about her and has sent her numerous text messages.

He is also accused of going to her home on Wednesday and placing an electronic tracking device on her vehicle, the court records show.

He remained behind bars Thursday, held in lieu of $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

According to the court records, Magistrate Andrea M. Scassa ordered that if he is released on bond, he will be monitored by GPS.

