Sugar Grove community welcomes new Berne Union School District pre-K-12 building

SUGAR GROVE − The community on Tuesday welcomed its new $65 million school building that will house pre-kindergarten through 12 grade.

The Berne Union Local School District hosted a public ceremony in the new school's gymnasium, and students' first day in the new school was Wednesday. The basketball team was also scheduled to play its first game in the new gym Wednesday.

People walk through the new high school music room during the open house at the new Berne Union K-12 School on January 10, 2024, in Sugar Grove, Ohio

"This is a great day for Sugar Grove and Berne Union," Berne Union Board of Education President John Garber said. "This is a day, like many of you, that I thought would never come. When I first came on the board I said many times, 'I hope during my term we'll have a new facility.'"

The district did not have to ask property owners to pay for the school, as the entire $65 million came from public utilities tax money from the TC Energy gas line.

"That was like hitting the lottery, you might say," Superintendent Jon Parker said. "We are very grateful for that opportunity. And I'm sure the taxpayers appreciate that as well.

People are seen through a window from inside a recording booth as they tour the new high school music room during the open house at the new Berne Union K-12 School on January 10, 2024, in Sugar Grove, Ohio

The state will also reimburse the district some money and that money will go toward restructuring funding and debt.

Demolition on the old building will probably start in late March or early April and a new baseball field will take its place. The district will also build a fieldhouse on the campus and a bus barn. Those who want a brick from the old building will be able to get one.

Parker said he still has a hard time believing the district has its new building.

"It's really amazing," he said. "And the fact we didn't have to ask the people in the community to help pay for it, that's the part that's crazy."

Parker said the classrooms are bigger and brighter than in the old building. He also said it has cutting-edge technology and is safe and more efficient.

First grade teacher Kristine Cipriano helps one off her first graders, Macyn Miracle, 6, put away her materials at her desk inside Cipriano's new first grade classroom during the open house at the new Berne Union K-12 School on January 10, 2024, in Sugar Grove, Ohio

'In our old building they added on to it six or seven times," Parker said. "So it's kind of a hodge-podge of design and things didn't work very well. In this new building, the way we've designed it, all the music teachers' classrooms are next to the auditorium. And the athletic stuff is near the gym."

He said the elementary and high schools are separated even though they are in the same building.

"Where before we had some crossover during the day," Parker said. "We never had any trouble. But we just feel better that everyone has their own space."

Senior Denise Hurst will only get to enjoy the school for a few months but said she thought it was good for the community to have a new school. But she did have some reservations.

"Based on what I've seen I don't how well the school will hold up, honestly," Hurst said. "I'm not saying that to be mean. I'm just saying just honestly speaking. Because they don't make things the way they used to, and that old building, she was built to last. I don't know. In 100 years if you look at this building, who knows if it will still be here or not."

Lyssa Lester, also a senior, said it's a little sad she won't get to experience the new building much.

"But it is nice to experience it a little bit," she said.

Lester said the new school is good for the community and that it's a good place for alumni to visit and reflect.

