‘Sugar momma’ promised man weekly allowance. He lost $20,000 instead, watchdog says

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

The latest twist on an online romance scam could leave hopeful singles broken-hearted and penniless, a watchdog group warns.

In fact, a “sugar momma” scam cost one man nearly $20,000, according to the Better Business Bureau.

According to the BBB, the romantic pitch typically begins with a message from someone on a dating or social media app offering to be your “sugar momma or daddy” — a person who provides financial assistance often in exchange for companionship or acts of affection.

The fraudsters often promise a “weekly allowance” to help with bills and other expenses. The funds arrive in the form of a check or what appears to be a legitimate money transfer to your bank account, the BBB says. The “sugar momma” promises to let you keep most of the cash, but only if you agree to send a portion of it to help “their needy friend, pay an outstanding bill, or even make a donation to charity.”

In the case of a South Carolina man, a fraudster he met on Instagram asked him to send cash to various contacts via Zelle and PayPal on their behalf.

“[I] believed that these checks were legit and the funds were real,” the victim wrote on BBB’s Scam Tracker. “We exchanged information, pictures, etc and started communicating via text. I ended up gaining her trust and allowed her mobile access to my bank. I agreed to then allow her to mobile deposit checks into my savings account.”

The man said he soon ended up with a negative $7,000 balance in his savings account thanks to the fraudulent checks and money transfers.

“I ended up just sending my own personal money to these contacts and not from the ‘checks,’ which ended up costing me $19,500,” he said, according to BBB’s ScamTracker. “Of course [I] was stupid and believed that this person could help me out even more financially because I was blinded by money.”

To avoid falling victim to dating scams, the watchdog group recommends doing your homework on any potential matches and quizzing them on details featured on their dating or social media profiles.

Most importantly, never share money or financial information with people you don’t know personally, the BBB says.

Georgia woman uses fake salon to get COVID loan — and buys a Dodge Charger, feds say

Fake Walmart worker leaves store with over a dozen iPhones, Georgia cops say

NC woman used 16 fake names to scam government out of $2.2 million, prosecutors say

Recommended Stories

  • Global Virus Resurgence Threatens Vigorous Growth Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growth if the fresh outbreaks spread or if key sources of demand falter.More people were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week than any other since the pandemic began. The World Health Organization this week warned that new infections are increasing everywhere except Europe, led by rocketing numbers in India with cases also rising in Argentina, Turkey and Brazil.That’s casting a shadow over a previously vigorous global economic rebound given that failure to control the virus or get vaccines distributed evenly risks driving new mutations, first in emerging markets and then on to developed nations that had been beating the pandemic back.Even if that doesn’t happen, a two-speed recovery will restrain even inoculated countries by limiting foreign demand for their goods and destabilizing supply chains. The International Monetary Fund said last month that the recovery will miss out on a $9 trillion bump by 2025 unless faster progress is made in ending the health crisis.Emerging and developing economies accounted for two thirds of global growth before the pandemic and around 86% of the world’s population. The World Bank told them just this week that they must prepare for the possibility of their recoveries losing steam. A nascent economic revival in India -- the world’s sixth largest economy -- is being threatened by renewed movement curbs across provinces to stem a new wave of infections that have topped 200,000 daily for the last week.“The new case spikes represent a reality check for the world economy as it is clear that the pandemic is nowhere close to being over,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “Many lower-income economies continue to face severe Covid-19 related challenges and have a long road ahead before they are back to ‘normalcy.’”More than 944 million vaccinations have been administered across 170 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg -- enough doses for 6.2% of the global population. But the distribution is lopsided with the highest income countries getting vaccinated about 25 times faster than those with the lowest.“I see it as a race between virus mutations and vaccine rollout,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Many people are not aware that while the 1918 Spanish flu is believed to have started in the U.S. and then spread to Europe, in the end the countries that suffered most were in emerging markets. It’s an ominous sign of history repeating itself.”Markets are showing signs of jitters. A gauge of stocks in Asia has lagged global peers this month, while the Indian rupee is this week’s worst-performing currency in the region. Investors have sought out traditional havens like the Japanese yen, and rewarded those with better track records of managing the outbreak such as the Israeli shekel, Taiwanese dollar and the British pound.Companies most reliant on a reopening of the global economy are especially vulnerable and the latest infection surge is overshadowing a “priced to perfection re-open trade,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients.Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, said in a statement on Thursday that “there is an urgent need to advance equitable access of vaccines, particularly in low-income countries.” The Swiss firm pledged more than 6 million francs ($6.6 million) to accelerate the delivery of shots to underserved communities.“The glaring problem is that despite strenuous efforts by the medical community around the globe, we are not even close to calling it a day so that people can start again or continue with things more productively,” according to Innes.The spread of cases threatens what’s forecast to be a V-shaped recovery for global growth, led by the U.S. and China. The IMF currently expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, the most in four decades of data. But it knows the longer the pandemic runs the harder it will be to meet that forecast.“The window of opportunity is closing fast,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. “The longer it takes to speed up vaccine production and rollout, the harder it will be to achieve these gains.”The IMF modeled a downside scenario in which supply bottlenecks in vaccine supply and other logistical problems allow existing virus variants to become entrenched and new mutations to occur, leading to delays for reaching herd immunity of six months in advanced economies and nine months in emerging markets.Under such a scenario -- with persistently high infection rates and deaths slowing the normalization of mobility -- global growth could be 1.5 percentage points less than in the base case scenario in 2021 and a further 1 percentage point below the baseline in 2022.The pace of vaccinations over coming months and their ability to withstand new variants will dictate the recovery from here, according to Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York.“It will take most of the second quarter to get visibility if the global roll out is truly succeeding against the variants,” Emons said.(Updates with Nestle in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Corn Leads Surge in Crops With Global Supply Concerns Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn extended its ascent to the highest in almost eight years, leading a rally in crop futures on bets that voracious Chinese demand, rebounding economies and adverse weather will leave silos depleted.Corn jumped by the exchange limit, with wheat following and soybeans topping $15 a bushel for the first time since 2014. Cold and drought in some regions are stoking concern there won’t be enough grain and oilseed to satisfy China’s massive need for livestock feed or to meet growing biofuel demand as the world economy recovers from the virus pandemic.China is so eager for more corn that it’s already scooping up next season’s crop, and demand isn’t expected to slow this year. Investors have been piling into agricultural commodities as tight global stockpiles mean unfavorable weather could cause prices to rally further, with money managers raising their net-bullish wagers on corn to a 10-year high last week.“We know there’s monster global demand for feed grains right now and people starting to wonder what happens if the Brazil crop comes in short,” Joe Nussmeier, a broker at Frontier Futures in Minneapolis, said in an interview. “Each day without a soaking rain is taking their yield down.”U.S. farmers have slowed planting amid a record cold snap that may also have damaged hard winter wheat, which is set for harvest in a few months. At the same time, Brazil’s second corn crop of the season is suffering from drought, and worry about a lackluster or poor harvest is growing.Soaring corn futures are making wheat more attractive for cattle feed, especially as farmers are seen holding back on corn sales in a bid not to lose out on future price gains.“Right now we are running out of corn and the cheapest alternative is wheat,” Nussmeier said. “Wheat is getting a big step up.”Thursday’s market also saw traders piling into options to bet on, or protect against, further surges in agricultural commodities. Call volume across corn, soybeans, wheat and other crops was more than 363,000 contracts, according to preliminary data, the highest total since January. In corn, both implied volatility and the call skew were jumping.Soybean oil climbed by as much as the exchange limit of 2.5 cents per pound to its highest price since 2011 amid growing demand for renewable diesel.Corn futures in Chicago rose as much as 4.1% to $6.315 a bushel, the highest since May 2013. Benchmark wheat in Chicago gained 5.3% to $7.105, the highest settlement price in almost seven years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France to impose entry restrictions on travelers from India

    France will impose new entry restrictions on travelers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said Wednesday. The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding four other countries — Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa — that will be implemented starting from Saturday. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also confirmed that France will lift its ban on domestic travel as planned on May 3, but will maintain its nighttime curfew, now in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nonessential shops, closed since the partial lockdown of the country at beginning of April, won't reopen before mid-May, he said.

  • Here’s How To Cheat Your Tax Bracket — Legally

    IRS tax brackets determine your tax rates and how much money you'll owe Uncle Sam come tax day. People with large incomes fall into higher federal income tax brackets, so if you earn a lot of money...

  • Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos from the Dominican Republic Set of Shotgun Wedding After Filming Wraps

    The singer stars in the romantic comedy alongside Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz

  • Fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital in western India

    A fire broke out in a hospital in western India early Friday, killing 13 COVID-19 patients, as an extreme surge in infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. India reported more than 314,000 new infections Thursday, the world's worst daily sum of the pandemic. The fire at a hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai occurred two days after 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators died due to an oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik, another city in Maharashtra state.

  • Bosch sees a place for renewable fuels, challenging proposed European Union engine ban

    Bosch executives on Thursday criticized proposed EU regulations that would ban the internal combustion engine by 2025, saying that lawmakers “shy away” from discussing the consequences of such a ban on employment. Although the company reported it is creating jobs through its new businesses, particularly its fuel cell business, and said it was filling more than 90% of these positions internally, it also said an all or mostly electric transportation revolution would likely affect jobs. As a case in point, the company told reporters that 10 Bosch employees are needed to build a diesel powertrain system, three for a gasoline system — but only one for an electrical powertrain.

  • How To Organize Your Under-Sink Area

    If I had to name the most disorganized spot in my home right now, I'd probably have to go with the cabinet under my bathroom sink. Why? Because it's a tiny space, to begin with, then add a giant pipe in the middle of things and it gets even harder to work around. Factor in all the stuff that I need to store in there (cleaning supplies, towels, hair styling tools...the list goes on!), and it becomes nearly impossible to manage.

  • Jameela Jamil defended Demi Lovato attacking a fro-yo shop. She has a long history of social media controversies.

    Jameela Jamil defended Demi Lovato's rant against a frozen-yogurt shop, following the actresses' long history with online controversy.

  • Julian Edelman shares how his relationships with Gunner Olszewski and Wes Welker were different

    Is Julian Edelman suggesting he didn't have a strong bond with Wes Welker?

  • 5 ways to give your phone an eco-friendly spring makeover—and plant a tree, too!

    These adorable, spring-inspired smartphone accessories are made in part with plant-based materials, recycled plastics or are 100 percent compostable.

  • Man Who Punched Elderly Couple and Harassed Olympic Athlete, Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

    A man who punched an elderly Asian couple has been charged with hate crimes during his arraignment on Tuesday, local prosecutors revealed. Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, is now facing two felony counts of elder abuse, two felony counts of hate crime battery and two felony hate crime enhancements, reports the LA Times. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • Instagram Famous Cat Dead After Child Trips Over Pet's Leash, Fight Erupts At Public Park

    "We are traumatized, lost for words, heartbroken," a post shared on Ponzu's Instagram page reads

  • 9 Couples Therapy Exercises That Should Be In Your Repertoire

    Try a few and chances are you’ll learn something new about your partner — and grow your relationship in the process.

  • Grim list of deaths at police hands grows even after verdict

    Just as the guilty verdict was about to be read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, police in Ohio shot and killed a Black teenager in broad daylight during a confrontation. The shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who was swinging a knife during a fight with another person in Columbus, is in some ways more representative of how Black and other people of color are killed during police encounters than the death of George Floyd, pinned to the ground by Chauvin and captured on video for all the world to see. Unlike Chauvin's case, many killings by police involve a decision to shoot in a heated moment and are notoriously difficult to prosecute even when they spark grief and outrage.

  • Shawn Johnson East Explains Daughter’s ‘Goose Egg’ Bruise After Followers Show Concern

    “To answer a few burning questions…”

  • Dove's 'Reverse Selfie' video tackles digital distortion on social media

    During a time when social media platforms are steadily on the rise, Dove and Lizzo are raising awareness around an important issue: digital distortion. The personal care brand and Grammy award-winning artist announced the launch of the company's global "The Selfie Talk" campaign, which has kicked off with an aim to transform social media into a more positive and empowering place for the next generation. There's also a powerful "Reverse Selfie" video that displays the pressures around social media and how it's hurting young girls' self-esteem.

  • Pregnant mom driving drunk caused crash that killed son, injured 2 others, PA cops say

    She had a blood alcohol content of 0.262, which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

  • NC sheriff’s office changing its tasers in wake of Daunte Wright shooting. Here’s how

    Wright died after Minnesota police said an officer mistook a gun for a taser.

  • On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal

    Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal.