Sugar Notch man pleads not guilty in mother's beating death

Apr. 15—WILKES-BARRE — A Sugar Notch man accused of beating his mother to death last year entered a plea of not guilty when he appeared before a county judge on Wednesday for his formal arraignment.

Erik Michael Watkins, 39, is accused of fatally beating his mother, Patricia Watkins, in December. Patricia Watkins was 60 when she died.

Watkins appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough for his formal arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, joined by attorneys John Donovan and Christine Marie Trout.

Donovan said his client would be waiving his right to have the charge against him read — a single count of criminal homicide — adding that his client would be entering a plea of not guilty to it.

According to police, the investigation into Watkins began after his step-brother, Jeremy Brodbeck, called police saying that Watkins was out of control and beating their mother.

When state troopers arrived on scene, they say they found Patricia Watkins' body in a bath tub.

During Watkins' preliminary hearing, Brodbeck testified that they shared some marijuana, and their mother fell asleep on the couch and Brodbeck went to his bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Brodbeck said he was awoken by Watkins banging on the walls and found him punching their mother in the head. Brodbeck said his step-brother kept saying, "They're coming for me, they're coming for me."

During Watkins' arraignment on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperazza told Vough that she believed the trial, when it eventually happens, would take a week or less to complete.

Vough said he would schedule future court dates in the case via order. Until then, Watkins will remain locked up at the county prison, where he's being held without bail.