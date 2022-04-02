Sugarcreek Township police issue warning about recent phone scam

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The Sugarcreek Township Police Department has issued a warning about a recent phone scam targeting the community.

The police department says it took a report on Thursday March 31, 2022, in reference to a person impersonating a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff over the phone.

>> 3 men in custody after high-speed pursuits, crash that killed Bluffton police officer on I-75

The scammer advised he was with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and provided a “spoofed” phone number for the sheriff’s office, and stated that the recipient of the call failed to appear for a subpoena or jury duty and that they now needed to pay either a fine or bail for failing to appear.

According to the police department, the scammer also stated that failure to comply would result in immediate arrest.

The Sugarcreek Township Police Department says it would like to remind the public that this is a scam and that a fine or bail is never requested over the phone, by using gift cards, by electronically transferring money, or by using any type of cash apps.

Anyone who has questions about a similar scam can contact the Sugarcreek Township Police Department at (937) 848-6161.

Sugarcreek Township Police issues a warning about a recent phone scam targeting the community. The Sugarcreek Township...

Posted by Sugarcreek Township Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022


Recommended Stories

  • A new traffic ticket scam appears in South Florida. Find out before you become a victim

    If you receive an email stating that you have to pay a ticket online because a camera caught you failing to stop your vehicle at a red light, be careful — it’s a scam.

  • Letters to the Editor: Damage to Texas National Guard is incalculable

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: April 2, 2022

  • Chinese TV producer missing after accusing officials of covering up truth about 'chained woman’

    A television producer and director in China is reportedly missing after he accused local authorities of covering up the truth about the woman who made global headlines earlier this year after being found chained in a shed. Wang Shengqiang, who produces and directs China Network’s “Interview with Famous Experts,” claimed on Weibo that the woman’s identity is actually Li Ying. In the viral post, he proclaimed that the local people in Feng County “all know that it is Li Ying, but some people can’t let her be Li Ying.”

  • Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

    Maggie Drew’s dad sent her to Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch in Missouri in 2007, hoping strict Christian teachings would stop his 14-year-old daughter’s teenage rebellion. Instead, Drew said, she found herself in a nightmare, sexually abused by one of the boarding school's founders and left with permanent spinal injuries after a fall from a hay barn for which she received no medical attention. Just 25 miles away at another Christian boarding school, Brett Harper says he endured abuse that included staff members stomping on his back.

  • Korean woman who was robbed and stabbed outside of a Queens pizzeria thanks her heroes

    Eun Hee Chang, the 61-year-old woman who was robbed outside Louie’s pizzeria in Queens, New York, thanked the business’ owners for intervening on her behalf. An immigrant from Korea, Chang told the New York Post that she was “very grateful” for 38-year-old Louie Suljovic and his 68-year-old father Cazim Suljovic, who chased down her attackers. “You can’t let it go,” Cazim Suljovic told the Post.

  • As Mariupol residents flee, Russian forces hunt for Ukrainian fighters

    As Dmytro Kartavov and his family joined thousands of people trying to flee the bombed-out city of Mariupol, one additional obstacle awaited as Russian troops sought to identify anyone fighting with Ukrainian forces defending the city. Speaking in a supermarket that has been turned into a reception centre in the Ukrainian-held town of Zaporizhzhia some 200 km from Mariupol, he told Reuters the family left the besieged city to the west, reaching the port of Berdyansk by bus before crossing into Ukrainian-held territory on foot. On the way, Kartavov said Russian soldiers checked men for signs they had been fighting with Ukrainian forces.

  • FOX 5 Weather forecast for Saturday, April 2

    Gwen Tolbart has your FOX 5 Weather forecast for Saturday, April 2

  • Expecting police to do it all: An added way to respond to emergency calls

    At Newport Mental Health, we’ve been working with local law enforcement, assisting them on emergency calls where behavioral help is needed.

  • What the Left Keeps Getting Wrong About Free Speech

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFree speech is a left-wing value.As a matter of self-preservation, any movement arrayed against the most powerful forces in our society needs to care about the right of free expression. And as a matter of principle, it’s not possible to separate the goal of empowering the working class from the necessity of opposing those who think ordinary working-class people are too dumb to be trusted to listen to different points of view and make up

  • Traffic stop leads police to find 40 pounds of marijuana, has in Union Township

    Traffic stop leads police to find 40 pounds of marijuana, has in Union Township

  • Judge sets up redistricting decision for appeals court

    Judge sets up redistricting decision for appeals court

  • 7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Social Security

    Social Security is an important source of retirement income, especially for women. But how well do you understand the benefits you're due? Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security...

  • Is 3M the Next Big Company to Break Up? Here’s What It Could Look Like.

    What would 3M look like if it went down a General Electric -like path and broke itself up to create shareholder value? On Thursday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray published his annual list of so-called capital allocation catalysts—events that could jolt investors to think about companies in a new way. The company most likely to attract activist interest, according to Dray, is 3M (ticker: MMM).

  • Live updates | Zelenskyy won't discuss fuel depot attack

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to comment on whether he ordered an attack on a Russian fuel depot. In an interview with FOX News, Zelenskyy said he does not discuss any orders he issues as commander in chief. Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine's national security council denied allegations from Moscow that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border at around dawn Friday.

  • Family of teen found dead in Gwinnett County park determined to find new leads

    It's been more than eight months since Tori Lang was found dead in a park in Gwinnett County. The family is dealing with heartbreak and grief.

  • Toss those old salad tools: From Cuisinart to Oxo, these are my favorite products for the best greens ever

    Spin me right round, baby! Easy salads begin with the right tools.

  • War in Ukraine fuels fears among draft-age Russian youths

    As Moscow's forces bog down in Ukraine, many young Russians of draft age are increasingly jittery about the prospect of being sent into combat. Making those fears particularly acute is an annual spring conscription that begins Friday and aims to round up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military duty. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pledged at a meeting of the military brass this week that the new recruits won't be sent to front lines or “hot spots.”

  • Russia's Yandex head steps down two weeks early

    "Elena Bunina is leaving (her) positions of CEO and HR director at Yandex LLC, it was her personal decision," Yandex's press service said in an email. It said Artem Savinovsky, a senior manager at the company, had been appointed acting CEO. No further details were given of reasons for the move, which is the second recent high-level departure from Yandex, which builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning.

  • Will Tesla's Stock Split Trigger Another 80% Run-Up?

    On March 28, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made headlines when management announced at an annual shareholder meeting that it intends to seek shareholder approval for a stock split. With Tesla stock trading around $1,000 per share, a similar split would mean each share would be valued at around $200. This mechanism works by cutting how much each share is was worth by a fifth and instantaneously paying a dividend of four additional shares, so stock owners are made whole.

  • Drone footage said to show damaged Antonov Airport

    STORY: The images appeared to show aerials of the airport and the surrounding area, including airplanes on the tarmac and damaged buildings following Russian airstrikes.Reuters was able to verify the video through the pattern of the runway and the buildings seen which match satellite photography of the location.The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said Russian forces had withdrawn from Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv, but were still dug in at Bucha, between Hostomel and Irpin.After failing to capture a single major Ukrainian city in five weeks of war, Russia says it is pulling back from northern Ukraine and shifting its focus to the southeast.