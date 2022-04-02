Sugarcreek Township police issue warning about recent phone scam

The Sugarcreek Township Police Department has issued a warning about a recent phone scam targeting the community.

The police department says it took a report on Thursday March 31, 2022, in reference to a person impersonating a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff over the phone.

The scammer advised he was with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and provided a “spoofed” phone number for the sheriff’s office, and stated that the recipient of the call failed to appear for a subpoena or jury duty and that they now needed to pay either a fine or bail for failing to appear.

According to the police department, the scammer also stated that failure to comply would result in immediate arrest.

The Sugarcreek Township Police Department says it would like to remind the public that this is a scam and that a fine or bail is never requested over the phone, by using gift cards, by electronically transferring money, or by using any type of cash apps.

Anyone who has questions about a similar scam can contact the Sugarcreek Township Police Department at (937) 848-6161.

