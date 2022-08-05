Sugarmon leads juvenile court judge race, leading over incumbent Michael

The crowd marches past the juvenile court on Adams Avenue on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, during the Bar Unity March in downtown Memphis.

With well over three quarters of the vote tallied, Tarik Sugarmon leads the race to be the next juvenile court judge.

Sugarmon is facing incumbent Dan Michael in a rematch from the 2014 election, where Sugarmon lost by 10,000 votes. Also vying for the position are two other competitors in Dee Shawn Peoples and William "Ray" Glasgo.

With 122 of the 142 precincts reporting votes Thursday night, Sugarmon held an over 12,000 vote lead over Michael, who had 44% of the vote. Here is how the candidates shake out so far:

Tarik Sugarmon: 49, 004votes, 44.46%

Dan Michael: 36,368 votes, 32.99%

William "Ray" Glasgo: 14,753 votes, 13.38%

Dee Shawn Peoples: 10,103 votes, 9.17%

Sugarmon has been called soft on crime, but has refuted the claim. However, he has acknowledged that there is a need for intervention at a younger age, hence why he views intervention at a young age as important in curbing crime going forward.

He has been open in his criticisms of Michael for harsh sentences for young Shelby Countians that find their way into the courtroom. He has also placed a large amount of emphasis on the number of juvenile cases transferred to adult criminal court during Michael's tenure.

His father was a judge and civil rights activist, who worked in the juvenile court system for 11 years. Sugarmon finished his undergraduate studies at Morehouse College, the same school his father spent a year at.

Sugarmon would go on to earn his juris doctor in criminal and civil litigation from Howard Law School in 1983. He has worked as a public defender, in private practice, and spent almost a quarter of a decade as a judge.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Sugarmon leading Michael late on election night